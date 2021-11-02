All treats, no tricks: Akerna data shows the average American spent $77.17 on cannabis products for Halloween weekend, while the National Retail Federation reported the average American would spend $63.99 on costumes and candy

Akerna Flash Report: Consumers spend more per person on cannabis than Halloween costumes and candy

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and the developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance gateway powering the global cannabis industry, shows that over Halloween weekend adult-use cannabis consumers spent an average of $77.17 per person on cannabis products. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), the average American spent about $30.40 on Halloween candy and $33.59 on costumes this year, totaling $63.99.

Cannabis in front of a pumpkin

Halloween weekend (10/29-10/31) brought in a total of $182.7 million in total adult-use and medical sales, an 8.2% growth for the holiday weekend year over year.

Friday, October 29th, was the largest day in sales volume with a total of $81.5 million in consumer spending, becoming the ninth largest sales day for the industry so far in 2021.

"Once again, our data shows that when holidays fall on a weekend, dispensaries and retailers will receive the highest numbers of sales and traffic the Friday of that weekend," said James Ahrendt, Business Intelligence Architect at Akerna. "From the year over year increases in spending to the costume and candy comparison, it's clear that Americans are choosing to celebrate holidays with cannabis."

Saturday, October 30th brought in $62.2 million in sales, and Sunday, October 31st brought in $39 million.

Other values for the holiday weekend (10/29 – 10/31):

1. Category sales:

a. Flower – 48%

b. Cartridge/Pens – 32.5%

c. Concentrates – 10%

d. Infused Edibles – 8%

e. Other – 1.5%

2. Demographics:

a. 62% male

b. 38% female

3. Sales by age group:

f. Under 30 – 28%

g. 30-40 –31%

h. 40-50 – 20%

i. 50-60 –12%

j. Over 60 – 9%

4. Average order total

k. Medical – $118.16

l. Recreational – $77.17

5. Average basket size

m. Medical – 2.95 products

n. Adult-use – 3.05 products

Forward-Looking Statements:

