'Tis the Season for Peppermint Stick Frozen Yogurt at sweetFrog

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is delivering holiday cheer to all its guests this season with Peppermint Stick frozen yogurt. This limited time flavor will be available beginning on November 1st, 2021.

sweetFrog's Peppermint Stick frozen yogurt

Peppermint Stick frozen yogurt is back at sweetFrog stores for a limited time until January 4th, 2022 .

For the ultimate treat, try topping Peppermint Stick froyo with Crushed OREO® Cookies, Chocolate Chips and Vanilla Chips.

"Our Peppermint Stick frozen yogurt is a holiday favorite that we are excited to bring back this season," said Brittany Goetz, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Guests can add the suggested toppings to create a classic flavor combination of chocolate and peppermint to indulge in."

Peppermint Stick frozen yogurt will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until January 4th, 2022.

Promotional Flavor:

Peppermint Stick

Promotional Swirl:

Peppermint Stick frozen yogurt topped with Crushed OREO® Cookies, Chocolate Chips and Vanilla Chips

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

