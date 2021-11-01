SK networks CEO & Chairman Shin-Won Choi Resigns

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK networks CEO & Chairman Shin-Won Choi has resigned from his positions.

SK networks announced on Nov. 1 that Shin-Won Choi, CEO & Chairman of SK networks, has resigned from all his positions in SK networks as of Oct. 29.

An SK networks executive said, "With the board of directors and president at the center, we will carry on making our utmost efforts to stabilize the management and ensure sustainable growth in the future."

