OC&C Strategy Consultants Resumes Operations in Benelux

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OC&C Strategy Consultants is delighted to announce that the firm is resuming its operations in Benelux, effective immediately.

The five Partners based in the Netherlands who are (re-)joining the firm are Marc van der Goot, Bram Kuijpers, Irvin Faneyte, Teun van der Zijden and Hans Boezel.They are joined by their core team of over 40 consulting staff to drive OC&C's activity in the Benelux region. The team will be led by Marc van der Goot, who will oversee operations in the region from OC&C's new office in Rotterdam.

Will Hayllar, Global Managing Partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, commented: "This is an incredibly exciting development for OC&C. It is an example of talented people recognizing the success and appeal of our model and wanting to join us on our mission to be the number one destination for strategy talent."

"Our winning formula is based on a gold standard approach to strategy, the ability to collaborate seamlessly across borders with our clients and the commitment to developing our people. This approach has been central to Marc and his team's desire to join us, this time fully integrated into the global firm, and we are very happy to be welcoming them."

The Netherlands-based team, which has a strong track record of success in the region, is closely aligned to OC&C's global practice, with sector expertise in Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology, as well as the travel and logistics elements of OC&C's Leisure and B2B practices. The transition will provide OC&C with greater opportunities to collaborate across borders and expand its service to a global client base.

Marc van der Goot, Benelux Managing Partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, added, "We are extremely delighted to have been offered the opportunity to join OC&C, and for our staff to join the best home for the best strategy talent. We look forward to contributing to the further growth and success of OC&C as the premium strategy consulting boutique in a world where most other firms go multi-services. We thank our clients for their trust and are fully committed to continue serving them with our global strategy talent."

The move comes with OC&C demonstrating strong performance and growth in its core international markets as the global economy continues to adapt to structural change and clients seek bespoke advice to shape their future.

Notes to editors

ABOUT OC&C STRATEGY CONSULTANTS

Founded in 1987, OC&C is a leading global strategy consulting firm that brings clear thinking to the most complex issues facing today's management teams. OC&C's client roster includes some of the world's most respected companies throughout the retail, consumer goods, leisure & hospitality, media, technology, industrial products and services and private equity sectors.

For more information about OC&C Strategy Consultants, please visit http://www.occstrategy.com

View original content:

SOURCE OC&C Strategy Consultants