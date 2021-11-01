HotelKey Reaches 2,500 Hotels on its Property Management, Reservations and Payments Platform Complete Cloud-Based Property Management Platform for Hotels Brings Automation, Flexibility, Insight and Cost Savings to Leading Brands and Hundreds of Independent Properties Worldwide

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HotelKey, the leading cloud-based hotel property management system for hotels, now has more than 2,500 hotels on its platform, making it one of the fastest-growing providers in the space. Enterprise clients include G6 Hospitality, owner of the Motel 6 and Studio 6, brands, Extended Stay America (ESA), Vagabond Inn and hundreds of independent hotels in five countries.

HotelKey provides Cloud-based functionality-rich software to manage end-to-end property operations, reservations and payments. It also includes industry leading integration architecture using real time events and API endpoints, enabling enterprise clients to innovate with dynamic decisioning during booking, check-in and reservations modifications workflows. HotelKey integrates with local legacy property systems - Locks, Payment Terminals, PBX -, using IoT an edge gateway and AWS IoT Core to enable a full end-to-end property experience for its customers; and provides an industry-first training tool called "TrainKey", that provides In-App UI flows to hotels onboard staff more quickly and significantly reduce training time.

HotelKey co-founder and CEO at HotelKey Fareed Ahmad, said, "The HotelKey platform provides rich functionality for both individual properties and hotel chains, driving a consistent experience for guests and a configurable system for hotel owners and enterprise teams. The platform automates most of property operations while also allowing room for flexibility and user innovation. We believe that in today's fast-changing environment, guests need a more personalized experience than ever before, hotel owners need automation to drive costs down and increase revenue, and enterprises need platforms to be configurable, event-based, with real-time reporting. We are pleased to provide it."

Aditya Thyagarajan, HotelKey co-founder & President, concluded, "We're excited to now have more than 2,500 hotels, including two major brands, benefiting from these features on the HotelKey platform. We anticipate even further accelerated growth in the months ahead. We are immensely grateful to our clients and an industry we have come to love, for their support and partnership."

About The HotelKey Platform

HotelKey's platform features include:

HotelKey PMS – Including comprehensive property management functionality to manage reservations, guest profiles, housekeeping, maintenance, rooms, payments automations, direct bill, group masters, house accounts, automated night audits, and more.

HotelKey CRS – Offering rich rate and room type administration, a responsive booking engine, dynamic shop and book APIs, direct connections to Expedia, Booking.com, Google, Agoda, SynXis, and TripAdvisor. All inventory and rate decisions are real time and accessed through an externalized API from the client apps including HotelKey' own apps. CRS offering also includes Call Center app, Find and Reserve, to allow reservations centers to book across properties and provide feature-rich service (i.e. folios, reservations modifications) to the contact center staff without calling the properties.

HotelKey POS – Providing feature-rich point-of-sale systems for captive outlets at the lodging properties. It natively integrates with HotelKey core platform for room charge and financial reporting.

HotelKey Reports and Analytics –Reporting and Analytics module, which provides dynamic reports across every aspect of the hotel management, including operations, guests, reservations, revenue, direct bill, auditing and more. The dynamic reports allow column selections, filters, grouping, highlighting, and CSV, PDF Excel exports for every report.

HotelKey's Owner App – Enables property owners to have full access to real time property view on their smartphones while they are on the move.

Chuck Valentino, Vice President of Operations at California-based Vagabond Inn Hotels, said, "We're delighted to partner with HotelKey to bring the benefits of advanced innovation to hoteliers across our portfolio. We've been able to benefit from the singular efficiencies and cost savings the HotelKey platform offers and are eager to expand those benefits even further in the future. Congratulations to the HotelKey team in reaching this milestone."

Vagabond Inn has 22 hotels and close to 2,000 rooms at distinctive Executive and Affiliate locations across the West Coast.

About HotelKey

HotelKey was founded by two software entrepreneurs, Fareed Ahmad and Aditya Thyagarajan, with the simple goal of making property management easier, more reliable and more cost-efficient for hoteliers. The company's mobile platform has grown into the industry-leading solution across hotel property segments, with a development team that is quickly advancing new products to meet and anticipate the needs of the industry in a time of rapid change and disruption. The company is also growing rapidly, with headquarters in Dallas, offices in Southern California, Europe and South Asia and a team of 250 professionals on call 24/7 to support more than 2,500 hotel clients around the world.

Since 2015, HotelKey has provided software solutions that are efficient, reliable, and easy to use. The HotelKey Platform combined with its world class Client Services teams supports individual properties, small to large sized portfolios, and global enterprises.

