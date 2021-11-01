25th Anniversary list of this season's holiday must-haves featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com

Dare to Roam's Prodigy Backpack and Mini Prodigy Backpack Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 25th Anniversary list of this season's holiday must-haves featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dare to Roam (DTR), antimicrobial travel gear and accessories founded by Harper+Scott in partnership with singer-songwriter Ciara, announced today that its signature Prodigy Backpack ($98) and Mini Prodigy Backpack ($72) will feature in Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 Holiday Gift List, in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com.

Dare to Roam Logo

The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The Prodigy Backpack and Mini Prodigy Backpack will be available for purchase at www.daretoroam.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah , as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android for customers to shop anytime, anywhere.

"I love all things Ciara, including her line of ingenious backpacks. Arming ourselves against germs is still the name of the game, and this backpack is contributing to the fight," as Oprah says on OprahDaily.com . "It's made of a special antimicrobial fabric that helps ward off bacteria. So smart for kids— and adults, too."

"As a new brand that just launched in the last 90 days, we're thrilled to be included in Oprah's iconic Favorite Things, the gift guide of all gift guides," states Michael Scott Cohen, CEO at Harper + Scott. "It's a huge testament to everyone's desire to feel safe, confident, and stylish as we make our way back out into the world, whether that be to school, work, or play both near and far."

Launched in August 2021, Dare to Roam products are designed to withstand all the rigors of an on-the-go lifestyle, offering sleek, durable, and ethically-made products at accessible prices, bringing ease, style, and reliability to travel and everyday life. At the intersection of fashion, design, sustainability and technology, each product is made using a custom 100% recycled nylon with antimicrobial protection and a water-resistant finish to withstand the growth of germs and odor-causing bacteria. Acting as a shield against harmful microbes, all Dare to Roam products suppress 99% of mold, mildew, fungi, and bacteria growth to eliminate odors, discoloration, and other deterioration. Additionally, Dare to Roam's functional fabric stays clean, longer—requiring less washing and offering a more energy efficient option to everyday essentials.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 110 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes ( www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2021 ), which runs from November 12 through November 23.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021 .

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Prodigy Backpack and Mini Prodigy Backpack on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

About Dare to Roam

Founded by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Ciara in partnership with leading creative agency Harper+Scott, Dare to Roam offers sleek, durable, and ethically made travel accessories and gear at accessible prices. Made for the unknown journey and all that comes with it, Dare to Roam features nylon with a first of its kind antimicrobial technology that is infused into every fiber—offering a dependable shield against harmful and odor-causing bacteria. At the intersection of fashion, design, technology, sustainability and social responsibility, all Dare to Roam products are Fair Trade Certified, B-corp certified and made with water-resistant 100% recycled nylon fabric. For more information, visit www.daretoroam.com and follow along on Instagram at @daretoroam .

About Harper + Scott

Harper + Scott is a leading creative agency specializing in the design and production of private label goods. Headquartered in NYC with a presence in China, Harper + Scott has been raising the bar for branded merchandise since 2014. Launched to disrupt an archaic landscape, Harper + Scott designs bespoke and better quality products that amplify the reach of its brand partners while also providing white-glove relationship management and rapid turnaround times. For more information, visit www.harperandscott.com and follow along on Instagram at @harperandscott .

Dare to Roam Image

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dare to Roam