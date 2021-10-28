Reagan Lancaster Celebrates 20 Years At Lancaster Ranch

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Ranch has been a huge part of our family. With all of our kids being raised around ranch life.

Lots of great horses throughout the years, such as Talamasca Cat, Desire A 'lil Pepto, RL Bobby Bouchet, Stylish Lena, MH Dynos Tonette, just to name a few.

In the last 20 years, Reagan Lancaster has had 100's of horses that have helped make our program truly incredible.

Our goal is to have the best horse flesh in the cutting horse industry. It's been a privilege to be around the horses and have our family be a part of the hard work and dedication we see all around the ranch daily.

The amount of quality learning we've had over the last 20 years has really been incredible. Learning from each horse is a true gift.

As one of the top cutting horse facilities in the country, Lancaster Ranch offers a wide range of horse sales.

Lancaster Ranch sells cutting horses, reign cow horses, ranch sorting horses, team pinning, and all disciplines that require a horse to have a lot of cow. We provide an infrastructure for solid trained cow horses.

Lancaster ranch has a resident trainer and staff that facilitates training at all levels. From getting yearlings broke, to 2yr olds, to 3yr old futurity horses, to successful show horses, we have bought and sold some of the best in the business.

Located in the Horse Capital of Texas and only 40 minutes from the Will Rogers Coliseum in Ft. Worth, Texas– Lancaster Ranch is a full service ranch which specializes in the many needs of the cutting horse industry.

Historically, this property is known as the birthplace of Smart Little Lena. He was born in the front pasture by the entrance of the Lancaster Ranch.

Cutting horses run deep in our veins and in addition to our cutting horse expertise, Lancaster Ranch provides advanced herdsman care to the Angus cattle industry with strong maternal power in genetics.

The Angus cattle program maintains a strong inventory of ready-to-go bulls with excellent EPD's, heifers, and cow-calf pairs meeting every buyer's needs.

