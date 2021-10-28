Cedar Gate Technologies and OrthoLoneStar Launch An Orthopedic and Spine Value-Based Care Program Across Texas The premier program incentivizes quality of care and creates transparent pricing through prospective bundles.

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, and OrthoLoneStar, the largest independent orthopedic group in Texas, announced today the introduction of an orthopedic and spine value-based care program across Texas.

The physician-directed network will focus on reducing the cost of care while increasing the quality of orthopedic patient care through value-based care delivery and a prospective bundled payment program. The bundled payment model delivers transparent, predictable pricing while patients benefit from a highly specialized, concierge service experience.

"We established OrthoLoneStar to provide the highest quality orthopedic outcomes at the best value across the state of Texas," said J. Bryan Williamson, MD, medical director for OrthoLoneStar and chairman of the network. "This new value-based care program opens up the opportunity for employers and payers to join us in our mission to deliver exceptional care experiences to Texas patients."

Cedar Gate has more than 30 years' experience building and managing prospective bundled payment arrangements. Through this partnership, Cedar Gate will provide managed administrative services including payer contracting, provider credentialing, and prospective bundled claims administration.

In other similar bundled payment arrangements operated by Cedar Gate, patient outcomes and costs improved through delivering more services in outpatient settings, surgical avoidance through conservative treatment plans, and patient navigation across the care continuum.

"It's exciting to grow our bundles initiatives with OrthoLoneStar so we can facilitate higher-quality, more affordable orthopedic and spine care for patients across the state," said Tobin Lassen, chief bundled solutions officer for Cedar Gate. "With this program, we are building the right incentives for care delivery, so patients, physicians, payers, and employers equally benefit."

Cedar Gate manages value-based reimbursement programs for clients nationwide in multiple clinical specialties including cardiovascular, spine and neurosurgery, orthopedics and rheumatology, oncology, gastroenterology, and more. These programs prioritize quality as the measure of value in making bundled payment programs sustainable and efficient, aligning the aims of patients, employers, providers, and payers.

Cedar Gate's system helps clients optimize the performance of all risk-based contracts, including upside-only, upside downside, risk corridors, prospective bundles, retrospective bundles, and global capitation. Cedar Gate's end-to-end platform enables payers, providers and self-insured employers to optimize risk-based contracts, reduce medical spend, improve medical loss ratios and improve provider network and clinical performance – all on a single platform.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm. Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City, have subsequently invested, as well. Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, population health, administrative, and advisory services to providers, payers, and self-insured employers to exceed performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks, and programs. Based in Greenwich, CT, Cedar Gate leverages its deep healthcare expertise and nationally recognized platform to deliver end-to-end systems and services, empowering any healthcare organization, at any point on the value-based care continuum, to excel at value-based care.

To learn more, please visit cedargate.com.

About OrthoLoneStar

OrthoLoneStar is an integrated private practice group comprised of award-winning physicians with lengthy records of outstanding leadership and orthopedic expertise. OrthoLoneStar has board certified fellowship trained specialists leading the evolution of patient care delivery. Services offered include joint replacement, spine, sports medicine, trauma, pain, pediatric, hand/wrist, foot, and care for the entire musculoskeletal system. The group provides orthopedic care to high school, college, and professional sports programs across Texas. The practice has over 40 locations covering Dallas/North Texas, Austin/Central Texas, Houston/Southeast Texas, and Tyler/East Texas.

To learn more, please visit ortholonestar.com.

