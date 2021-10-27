AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced that the recently launched XP3plus is now available in T-Mobile stores nationwide.

Sonim XP3plus Now Available in T-Mobile Stores Nationwide

"We are excited about the availability of the XP3plus through T-Mobile stores, providing more opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses and consumers to try our most popular rugged mobile device," said John Graff, Sonim's Chief Marketing Officer.

With a simple and reliable design, the XP3plus has a larger display, additional programmable buttons to improve productivity, and a new intuitive user interface with dynamic soft keys. A larger battery, strongest in its' class, offers performance that will last extra shifts. Large, tactile and glove-friendly Emergency/SOS buttons offer instant mistake-free communication when it matters most. The 100dB+ ultra-loud and clear audio speaker with noise-cancellation is loud enough to be heard in the noisiest construction site, manufacturing floor or family gathering.

For construction, field service, first responders, transportation and logistics workers who are constantly on the go, the XP3plus is compatible with a wide range of industrial-grade accessories including headsets, remote speaker microphones, vehicle mounts and more.

The XP3plus comes with Sonim's industry-leading 3 year comprehensive warranty that lowers the total cost of ownership for businesses of all sizes.

To learn more or to find a store near you, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/sonim-xp3plus.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonim Technologies