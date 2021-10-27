SHAREit Amongst The Top 10 Fastest Growing Apps Globally According To App Annie

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAREit Group, a global technology company, today announced that its file sharing, content streaming and gaming app SHAREit, has been recognised amongst the Top 10 fastest growing apps globally due to a high volume of downloads during Q3 2021. The rankings of the Top Breakout Apps in Q3 are provided by App Annie, which is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform.

In the recent released edition of Performance Index report by AppsFlyer, SHAREit has been ranked highly across multiple categories and regions, spotted #4 globally after Google, Facebook and TikTok in the non-gaming volume rankings for IAP index across all categories. SHAREit also emerged as the #1 fastest-growing publisher in North America and #2 in Latin America, after TikTok.

"The pandemic pushed consumers around the globe to spend more time on their mobile phones, where they have been looking for entertainment and gaming options. This has sparked SHAREit's usage in newer markets and accelerated its adoption in the existing ones. Specifically, in the emerging markets like Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, where consumers do not have a steady internet connection for example, SHAREit through its offline capability, has been making digital content more accessible by enabling them to share apps, music, videos and games with their peers." says, Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group. "We are excited to be amongst the top 10 fastest-growing apps in the world and our two recent major achievements have well highlighted the growth rate and value of our products and marketing platform services globally, which have been widely recognized by our users and partners. I am looking forward to building on this milestone while driving more digital inclusion moving forward."

SHAREit's primary feature is the near distance peer to peer file transfer, allowing users to share pictures, music, and more, with other devices without using an active internet. SHAREit has also established itself as a one-stop digital content platform, providing users with gaming, content discovery and consumption services. SHAREit has a dedicated gaming center on the application, which offers HTML5 games, gaming videos and an option to download hot games.

In the future, SHAREit will strive to better serve its global users and partners by continuously improving its products and providing more diversified and customized marketing solutions.

About SHAREit Group

SHAREit Group is a global technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group's business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages. SHAREit aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.

