Global Maritime Forum: Industry Leaders Call on COP26 to Commit to Decarbonize International Shipping by 2050 The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization, urging world leaders to take action to align shipping with the Paris Agreement temperature goal, was today delivered to the UK Presidency of COP26 at the Global Maritime Forum Annual Summit in London

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization has been developed by a multi-stakeholder taskforce convened by the Getting to Zero Coalition – a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum and Friends of Ocean Action. The Call to Action is backed by more than 200 industry leaders and organizations representing the entire maritime value chain and sends the clear message that a full decarbonization of international shipping is both urgent and achievable. It calls on governments to work together with the shipping industry to deliver the policies and investments needed to reach critical tipping points in decarbonizing global supply chains and the global economy.

"With the Call to Action, leaders from across the maritime value chain send a strong signal to governments meeting in Glasgow next week that it's time to raise ambitions and commit to fully decarbonize international shipping by 2050. If governments want to be climate heroes at COP26, they must also be climate heroes at the International Maritime Organization, where urgent action is needed to put international shipping on a just and equitable Paris-aligned pathway", says Johannah Christensen, Chief Executive Officer, Global Maritime Forum.

The Call to Action demonstrates that there is broad industry support for the decarbonization of shipping and shows the many actions and commitments that are already being made by companies, while specifying what is needed from Governments to fully decarbonize the sector by 2050.

Specifically, signatories call on government to:

Commit to decarbonizing international shipping by 2050

Support industrial scale zero emission shipping projects through national action

Deliver policy measures that will make zero emission shipping the default choice by 2030

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow taking place from 31 October to 12 November 2021 is hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy and will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"COP26 is a unique opportunity to accelerate global efforts to address climate change. All industries must be part of the journey towards reaching net-zero emissions and keeping the Paris temperature goals within reach. As COP President, I welcome the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization and its clear message that leaders from across the maritime industry are ready to work with governments to fully decarbonize international shipping by 2050," says Alok Sharma, COP26 President.

About the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization

More than 200 industry leaders and organizations from across the maritime value chain are signatories to the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization including shipping, cargo, energy, finance, ports, and infrastructure. Signatories are among some of the world's largest actors in global trade: Anglo American, A.P. Moller- Maersk, BHP, Bolloré Logistics, BP, BW LPG, Cargill Ocean Transportation, Carnival Corporation, Citi, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, ENGIE, Euronav, Fortescue Metals Group, GasLog, Hapag-Lloyd, Iberdrola, Lloyd's Register, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Ocean Network Express, Olympic Shipping and Management, Ørsted, Panama Canal Authority, Port of Rotterdam, PSA International, Rio Tinto, Shell, Swire Shipping, Trafigura, Ultranav, Unilever, V.Group, Volvo, and Yara.

The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization was initially launched on the 22 September 2021 in conjunction with the UN General Assembly.

About the Getting to Zero Coalition

The Getting to Zero Coalition is an industry-led platform for collaboration that brings together leading stakeholders from across the maritime and fuels value chains with the financial sector and other committed to making commercially viable zero emission vessels a scalable reality by 2030. The Getting to Zero Coalition is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action, and the World Economic Forum.

About Friends of Ocean Action

Friends of Ocean Action is a unique group of over 55 global leaders from business, international organizations, civil society, science and academia who are fast-tracking scalable solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the ocean. It is hosted by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with the World Resources Institute.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

About Global Maritime Forum

The Global Maritime Forum is an international not-for-profit organization committed to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing.

