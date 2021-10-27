GAINS 2021 Supply Chain Excellence Award Winners Announced

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAINSystems, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions that move companies forward faster, announced the recipients of the 2021 Supply Chain Excellence Awards. This year's awards were presented before a record crowd at the GAINS Summit held October 5 -7, 2021. The 2021 Supply Chain Excellence Awards were given in recognition of successful transformation initiatives resulting in significant business impact through continuous performance, sustained excellence, and rapid implementation. Each recipient was recognized for their commitment to helping shape the future of supply chain through their innovative use of the GAINS platform.

GAINSystems Logo (PRNewsfoto/GAINSystems)

The Innovation for Excellence in Creativity in the Use of GAINS was awarded to Swissbit, the leading European manufacturer of storage, security, and embedded IoT solutions for demanding applications. Swissbit accelerated visibility through enterprise connectivity between GAINS, SAP, and Salesforce creating a collaborative supply chain plan that incorporates sales insights and quote-level Available-to-Promise (ATP).

The Excellence in Continuous Improvement to Drive Performance award went to Border States Electric, a leading provider of products and materials management solutions to the construction, industrial, and utility markets. Border States expanded their use of the GAINS platform to include replenishment to accelerate decision-making and optimize multi-supplier purchase orders.

The Excellence in Continuous Improvement to Drive Performance was also awarded to Mann + Hummel, a global supplier and manufacturer of filtration technology including liquid and air filter systems, intake systems, and cabin filters. Mann + Hummel has leveraged a robust S&OP Collaborative Demand Planning process to accelerate decision-making with expanded portfolio of brands ultimately leveraging a common S&OP process across multiple ERP instances.

The Move Forward Faster for Excellence in Time to Value award went to AmerCareRoyal, a single stream resource for over 6,000 disposable products used in the food service, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, hospitality, and medical industries. AmerCareRoyal is preparing for a more agile business future and is driving supply chain process improvements to boost service and support demand for a growing product portfolio.

The Move Forward Faster for Excellence in Time to Value was also awarded to Stuller, a premier provider of a comprehensive range of products and services for jewelers including bridal jewelry, wedding bands, fine jewelry, diamond cutting, stone setting, tools, and packaging. Stuller was able to quickly pivot and leverage the GAINS cloud platform to sense market changes and replan its supply chain to drive growth in a disrupted global market.

"Congratulations to all of the recipients of the 2021 Supply Chain Excellence awards which recognize forward-thinking organizations able to drive increased visibility, velocity and innovation to accelerate decision-making," said Bill Benton, GAINSystems CEO. We are proud to serve these customers and recognize their success in driving continuous improvement, innovation, and optimization of their digital supply chains."

About GAINSystems

The GAINS supply chain performance optimization platform helps business decision-makers move forward faster with greater agility, resilience and confidence. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail and aftermarket/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as 8 weeks. GAINSystems proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menard's, Rockwell Automation, Stuller and Textron Aviation. With GAINS, you can move forward faster. For more information, visit www.GAINSystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact:

GAINSystems

Jennifer Lacey

JLacey@GAINSystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GAINSystems