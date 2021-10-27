BUNDLAR Presented with 2021 TechConnect Defense Innovation Award

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BUNDLAR's Augmented Reality (AR) platform, a comprehensive no-code solution to create, edit, and access AR, has won a 2021 TechConnect Defense Innovation Award.

"The goal here is simple, to improve warfighter safety and readiness."

This award is presented to the top 15% of submitted challenge technologies at the TechConnect World Conference & Expo, as ranked by the event's Selection Committee. Rankings are based on the potential positive impact the submitted technology will have for warfighter programs and national security.

"The benefits of augmented reality are real and measurable, and we are honored to receive this recognition.'' said BUNDLAR Co-founder, President & CTO Matthew Wren. "The goal here is simple, to improve warfighter safety and readiness. Our platform can modernize training materials and allow them to be delivered in a cost effective way, at the scale and speed required by the DoD."

About TechConnect

The TechConnect World Innovation Conference and expo is the world's largest innovation pipeline. For over 20 years the TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo has connected top applied research and early-stage innovations from universities, labs, and startups with industry end-users and prospectors. The 2021 TechConnect World Innovation event includes the annual SBIR/STTR Innovation Conference, AI TechConnect, and the TechConnect Technical Program - more than 35 world-class technical symposiums, and the Nanotech Conference Series – the world's largest and longest running nanotechnology event.

About BUNDLAR

Headquartered in Chicago, BUNDLAR is an accessible web-based platform that provides a no-code, drag-and-drop interface for authoring, editing, and publishing augmented reality experience bundles to any supported mobile device. The platform reduces the time, cost and complexity of implementing AR into existing communication channels. In addition to marketing and general applications, BUNDLAR can be utilized to augment existing training programs to increase efficacy, track completion/status, and provide faster problem resolution than traditional training methodologies.

