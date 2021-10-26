Sedulo Group Strengthens Position in Life Sciences Space with Addition of Industry Veteran

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedulo Group today announced that Tim Moran, former insights and analytics executive with Bayer, Pfizer, and Wyeth, has joined the company to lead Sedulo's Global Life Sciences Business Unit as the Vice President of Life Sciences.

Bringing over 25 years of experience in the space working with "blue chip" life sciences companies, Tim's expertise will expand and solidify Sedulo's position as a leader in competitive insights and strategy.

"We are excited to have someone of Tim's caliber joining our team. We are confident that Tim's experience in competitive intelligence and strategic insights will have an immediate impact on our continued ability to deliver best-in-class research and consulting services to our life sciences clients," said Heath Gross, Founder and CEO of Sedulo Group. "Tim's cross-functional expertise in executive-level management with a broad range of roles within the pharma, nutrition, and consumer health industries will play a key part in Sedulo's continued growth and position as one of the top competitive strategy firms in the world."

Moran holds a BA in Economics and an MBA in Finance. He brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership in life sciences, having built and led three best-in-class insights and analytics teams for leading global companies, most recently at Bayer Consumer Health as Vice President of Strategic Business Analytics, and before that, with Pfizer Nutrition and Wyeth's Enbrel franchise. Prior to his insights and analytics leadership roles, Tim gained significant pharmaceutical commercial experience in product launch, sales, operations, and finance roles with Sanofi-legacy companies, as well as in marketing at the VP-level with JNJ.

"I am excited to be joining Sedulo Group at a time when our company is investing in service delivery and research and enriching our capabilities to deliver exceptional client service, thereby extending our leadership position in competitive intelligence and strategy consulting," said Moran. "In addition to myself, our five newest team members bring with them robust life sciences experience in relevant therapeutic areas, along with Masters/Doctorate-level credentials."

About Sedulo Group

Sedulo Group is a full-service competitive strategy consultancy that specializes in providing research-based tactical and strategic insights. Sedulo leverages a robust network of global sources, deep in-house subject matter expertise, and proven management consulting principles to provide clients with the insight they need to outmaneuver their competition and outperform the market. With two divisions – Life Sciences and Business Services – Sedulo leads the competitive intelligence industry in size of team, network, and diversity of clientele. To learn more about how Sedulo Group provides "Insights to Maximize Competitive Advantage," visit www.sedulogroup.com.

