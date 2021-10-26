Robocorp Releases Work Data Management Solution

Gen2 RPA provider, Robocorp is set to change the process automation game by powering up it's Control Room with Work Data Management. It significantly boosts the performance of bots by using built-in parallel processing while enabling customers to build & deliver cost-effective automations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocorp, the world's leading open-source robotic process automation (RPA) platform, announced today the release of a game changing feature called " Work Data Management " — empowering business users to operate and manage their automated processes while enabling developers to build robust and scalable solutions. This dynamic feature is designed to support both simple and complex use cases with heavy workloads across a range of verticals including Fintech, E-commerce, Healthcare, and Insurance.

Example use case: Work Item Processing Online Web-Store Orders

Offering Affordability with High-Performance

Work Data Management is a powerful feature that provides the ability to build robust, cost-effective, high-performance business-critical automations that can efficiently process large workloads, using it's built-in parallel processing functionality. Splitting up large workloads with work items into two steps — ("producer-consumer" model) and creating queues for the robots to work in parallel results in increased automation efficiency and productivity.

"The combination of Robocorp's consumption based pricing and modern architecture removes the constraints of expensive and restrictive RPA/IA licensing schemes and antiquated designs." said Chris Ehteredge, VP Sales and Customer Operations, Robocorp. "Now with built-in parallel processing and dynamic scaling of runtime environments Robocorp is enabling our users to vastly improve their bot throughput while reducing their licensing costs up to 10x compared to Gen1 providers."



Parallel Execution, Scalability, Metrics and More... All in a Single Pane of Glass

This feature enhances the capabilities of Robocorp Control Room as it provides built-in robustness, connectivity, scalability, analytics and reporting to enable customers with a unique ability to manage large and complex automations. The programmatically controlled APIs makes it easy to seamlessly integrate with external systems.

The intuitive UI also empowers non-technical business users to run and manage their automated processes to track the value of their business operations.

"Traditional RPA robot implementations often encounter challenges when processing multiple input data items," said Antti Karjalainen, Co-Founder and CEO of Robocorp. "If a robot has to process 100 data items and 7 items fail, how does the robot handle and report those failures? Simply rerunning the robot could result in duplication of data processing so failures have to be painstakingly dealt with manually."

With Work Data Management you can also split workloads across multiple execution environments allowing them to automatically scale in a one-to-many processing style. This enables processing huge volumes of data efficiently to complete the job faster and increase time-to-value. For example, a complex "enterprise process" can be split into multiple parts that can automatically be executed in parallel on hundreds of containers, all managed from the Control Room, making it possible to take advantage of cloud scaling and efficiency without hosting your own infrastructure.

"The Work Data Management system can handle arbitrary payloads, giving us flexibility and control. This made it incredibly easy to develop our Salesforce API integration," said Blake Waud, IT QA Manager, Avero Diagnostics. "Compared to the hours of configuration time required to define work items in other tools, with Robocorp the first payload was implemented within minutes. Additionally, the ability to dynamically scale out new nodes in the cloud significantly accelerated the execution of automations, both in production and during bot development and testing."

Measuring and monitoring is another key aspect of Work Data Management with built-in process analytics. The feature provides standard metrics like error rates, run times, and value generated as time-series graphs but also allows digging deeper into the process when the content of work items are mapped.

Work Items - The Core Concept of Work Data Management

Work items are the entities used in the Control Room to store any data meant to be processed by robots. Work items can be individual pieces of data that your process handles — things like invoices, URLs, or customer support tickets. Each work item can contain both input metadata for robots processing them as well as output data and output files.

By using Work Data Management to break up a process into separate work items the overall process can be tracked at a granular level. The progress of the process is updated every time an individual work item is executed so it is always kept up-to-date. Even if the robot crashes unexpectedly, the state of each work item stays known and the failed items can be re-processed or handled manually without having to re-run the robot.

Compared to the existing Gen-1 RPA solutions, Work Data Management is far more intelligent and event-driven. The Control Room "actively pushes" work items to bots and manages runtime environments to launch automatically and scale dynamically according to the workload and available resources. This provides efficient parallel processing resulting in high throughput with fast response times.

The easy to use UI of Robocorp Control Room, Work Data Explorer, also provides business users the tools to manage work items of their own automated processes. Available user actions include creating, running, modifying, retrying, and marking work items as done according to different use cases.

Summary of Benefits

Work Data Management & Work Items:

Empowers business users to manage work items and track value of their business operations while enabling developers to build robust and scalable automation solutions

Provides the ability to efficiently split large workloads into small chunks (work items)

Enables dynamic scaling of runtime environments for parallel execution to significantly improve throughput and response times for automations — up to 10x cheaper than Gen1 solution

Efficiently handles failed items to be re-processed manually.

Enhances the capabilities of Robocorp Control Room with built-in parallel processing, dynamic scalability, analytics, and reporting

Offers cost-effective and high-performance automations to attain business goals with increase in efficiency, productivity and time-to-market

