Mitchell Named Official Technology Provider of the Vale Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) Technician Certification Program Designation makes Mitchell the exclusive supplier of diagnostic and calibration tools for certified PDR technicians.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that PDR Testing and Certification, LLC has selected it as the exclusive diagnostics supplier for the Vale PDR Technician Certification Program. Technicians will now be able to use Mitchell's MD-500 all-in-one solution for vehicle diagnostic scanning, calibrating and estimating.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company

As vehicle complexity increases, diagnostics has become critical to proper, safe repair. Recognizing its importance and the need to train, test and certify nearly 30,000 PDR technicians nationwide on scanning and calibration, Vale recently made diagnostics a core addition to its PDR Technician Certification Program. Mitchell's MD-500—which leverages Bosch's best-in-class vehicle coverage and hardware— will help technicians quickly and accurately assess damage, complete an appraisal and perform the necessary repair work.

"Mitchell looks forward to supporting PDR Testing and Certification and the next-generation of Vale-Certified PDR Technicians," said Jack Rozint, vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "Our solutions are already helping collision repairers and glass installers safely and efficiently return vehicles to the road. Through our collaboration with PDR Testing and Certification, we can extend our reach and support for proper and safe PDR repairs."

In addition to naming Mitchell as its exclusive diagnostics provider, PDR Testing and Certification also endorsed two other Mitchell solutions for use by Vale-Certified PDR Technicians: Mitchell Cloud Estimating with its Integrated Repair Procedures and Mitchell TechAdvisor, which features OEM repair and reference information spanning nearly 30 years.

"Mitchell's collision repair expertise and industry-leading technology solutions will better prepare our technicians to deliver proper and safe PDR," said President of PDR Testing and Certification, LLC, Anita Dill. "Together, we look forward to improving the rigors of our program and the training of tomorrow's technicians. We also want to provide the public with safe PDR repairs and with Mitchell's MD-500, we are confident that our Vale-Certified PDR Technicians will provide the national standard for the PDR industry."

In support of the PDR certification program, Mitchell will join PDR Testing and Certification as well as Vale Training at the 2022 Mobile Tech Expo.



PDR technicians interested in purchasing the MD-500, Mitchell Cloud Estimating or Mitchell TechAdvisor can contact the company for special pricing. For more information about the PDR Technician Certification Program, please visit www.pdrtesting.com.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into a combined organization of more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

