Markel Corporation and Markel CATCo Announce Commencement of Schemes of Arrangement and Improved Terms of Buy-Out Transaction for Investors in Markel CATCo Reinsurance Fund Ltd. and CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd. (MCIM) today announced that, following the conclusion of the Early Consent Deadline of 22 October 2021 with respect to the Buy-Out Transaction announced on 27 September 2021, a substantial level of investor support for the transaction has been received, with investors representing over 90% of Markel CATCo Reinsurance Fund Ltd. (provisional liquidators appointed) (the Private Fund) and investors representing over 95% of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (provisional liquidators appointed) (the Public Fund, together with the Private Fund, the Funds) returning support undertakings or otherwise indicating their intention to support the Buy-Out Transaction.

Each of the boards of the Private Fund and Public Fund has resolved to proceed with the commencement of schemes of arrangement in Bermuda in order to implement the Buy-Out Transaction and will shortly issue a Practice Direction Letter to all investors.

As previously announced, the Buy-Out Transaction will be facilitated by affiliates of Markel Corporation providing funding of up to approximately $150 million to buy-out substantially all of the retrocessional segregated accounts of the Funds and tail risk cover that will allow for the return of approximately $100 million of trapped collateral to investors in the Private Fund's separately structured reinsurance offering, known as the Aquilo Fund segregated account.

Markel Corporation has agreed certain improvements to the terms of the Buy-Out Transaction which result in the buy-out of all segregated accounts of the Funds (including the Aquilo Fund), plus an additional cash distribution to investors by way of an increased consent fee and other cash consideration provided by Markel Corporations and its affiliates. The improved terms result in affiliates of Markel Corporation providing up to approximately $270 million for the full buy-out of the Funds and cash consideration of approximately $75 million.

Under the improved terms of the Buy-Out Transaction, investors in the Funds will still retain the right to receive any upside at the end of the applicable run-off period if currently held reserves exceed the amounts necessary to pay ultimate claims. The affiliates of Markel Corporation financing the Buy-Out Transaction expect to receive a return of all their funding in relation to the full buy-out of the Funds by the end of the run-off periods.

To allow for investors who have not yet returned support undertakings to consider these improved terms, the deadline for investors to enter into an undertaking to support the Buy-Out Transaction has now been extended to 11.59 p.m. ADT on 9 November 2021 (the Extended Early Consent Deadline).

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at www.markel.com.

