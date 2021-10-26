InMode Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenue of $94.2M, 58% Year-Over-Year Growth; GAAP Net Income of $44.7M, 87% increase compared to Q3 2020

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenues of $94.2 million , an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2020: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 73% of quarterly revenues, while 18% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 9% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms

Record GAAP net income of $44.7 million , compared to $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $47.9 million , compared to $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2020

Record GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) of $0.52 , compared to $0.28 in the third quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) of $0.55 , compared to $0.31 in the third quarter of 2020

Total cash position of $387.4 million as of September 30, 2021 , including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Revenues $94,176 $59,714 Gross Margins 85% 84% Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $44,718 $23,895 Earnings per Diluted Share(1) $0.52 $0.28 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Gross Margins 86% 85% Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $47,910 $26,638 Earnings per Diluted Share(1) $0.55 $0.31







*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

Management Comments

"We are very pleased to announce another quarter of record results, solid growth and success with our latest product launches," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "InMode is continuing its global expansion and is examining establishing a new subsidiary in another major European country. During what is normally a slower summer quarter, sales of hands-free devices very nearly matched the prior quarter. And our advancement into the women's health space was off to a promising start with its inaugural roll-out in the U.S."

"Early in the third quarter, we delivered two new platforms to the market, EmpowerRF and EvolveX. As we have done so far, we will continue to deliver two new platforms every year to maintain our position in the aesthetic market and expand our business by delivering innovative technologies in new medical applications," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, CTO and co-founder of InMode.

"Following the launch of EmpowerRF in the U.S. focused on early adopters, urogynecologists, we are encouraged by the positive feedback that we received so far, and we plan to progress gradually as more and more gynecologists will adopt our unique technology," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode's Chief Medical Officer.

"This was another record revenue quarter in the U.S, supported by our renowned education initiatives and continued expansion. Our workshop attendance reached an all-time high, a solid indication of market demand, physicians' interest, and the trust in our technologies," stated Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 reached $94.2 million, an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2020. "The increase in revenues was driven by the continued success of our core minimally invasive technology, as well as the gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 68% year over year. Patients seeking minimally invasive treatments at unprecedented levels allowed us to maintain the number of disposables sold in comparison to Q2 of 2021, despite seasonal fluctuations traditionally associated with the third quarter. Revenues outside the U.S. represented 34%, with Asia, Europe and Latin America being major contributors to the Company's growth," commented Yair Malca, InMode's Chief Financial Officer.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 85% compared to a gross margin of 84% in the third quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 86% and 85% for the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 48%, compared to 39% in the third quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 51%, compared to 43% in the third quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily attributable to the company's accelerated growth.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $44.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $23.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $47.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $26.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2020.

2021 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenues between $343 million and $347 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% and 86%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $165 million and $167 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(1) between $1.91 and $1.93

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, October 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157922/ea04627326

Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562

Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/ . A replay of the conference call will be available from October 26, 2021, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to November 9, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10157922

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Yair Malca Chief Financial Officer Phone: (949) 305-0108 Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Phone: (917) 607-8654 Email: ir@inmodemd.com

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)







Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES 94,176 59,714 247,025 130,920 COST OF REVENUES 13,943 9,395 36,745 20,274 GROSS PROFIT 80,233 50,319 210,280 110,646 OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development 2,248 1,959 7,004 7,207 Sales and marketing 30,835 23,758 84,067 61,293 General and administrative 2,132 1,309 5,884 4,745 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 35,215 27,026 96,955 73,245 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 45,018 23,293 113,325 37,401 Finance income (expenses), net (65) 798 407 2,063 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 44,953 24,091 113,732 39,464 INCOME TAXES 235 207 1,343 509 NET INCOME 44,718 23,884 112,389 38,955 Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests - 11 (103) (39) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 44,718 23,895 112,286 38,916









NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):







Basic 0.54 0.33 1.39 0.55 Diluted 0.52 0.28 1.31 0.46 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)







Basic 82,705 73,395 80,843 71,084 Diluted 86,264 84,165 85,802 83,788

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 68,928 68,938 Marketable securities 265,262 142,007 Short-term bank deposits 53,221 49,589 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 22,629 10,499 Other receivables 10,770 3,575 Inventories 19,178 14,983 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 439,988 289,591 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 450 477 Other receivables - 2,894 Deferred income taxes, net 607 64 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,652 1,153 Property and equipment, net 1,361 982 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 7,670 6,170 TOTAL ASSETS 447,658 295,761





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 8,884 6,410 Contract liabilities 12,804 11,900 Other liabilities 32,183 16,720 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 53,871 35,030 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 2,279 1,988 Other liabilities 3,936 2,910 Operating lease liabilities 3,546 358 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 9,761 5,256 TOTAL LIABILITIES 63,632 40,286





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 384,026 255,475 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 447,658 295,761

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income 44,718 23,884 112,389 38,955 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 136 108 378 307 Share-based compensation expenses 3,192 2,404 8,838 9,614 Allowance for doubtful accounts 48 - 375 466 Loss on marketable securities, net 26 11 33 2 Finance expenses (income), net 789 (279) 1,598 (11) Deferred income taxes, net (189) 347 (391) 1,173 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Increase in accounts receivable (4,403) (7,628) (12,478) (10,083) Decrease (increase) in other receivables (4,101) 537 (4,418) (960) Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,784) 1,356 (4,195) (5,463) Increase in accounts payable 1,161 257 2,474 581 Increase in other liabilities 11,157 4,187 16,194 4,717 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (277) 5,010 1,195 (1,660) Net cash provided by operating activities 50,473 30,194 121,992 37,638 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Investment in short-term deposits (25,090) (18,090) (66,090) (49,699) Proceeds from short-term deposits 24,090 6,720 62,180 34,810 Purchase of fixed assets (254) (103) (757) (428) Purchase of marketable securities (77,547) (41,085) (203,274) (119,394) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 30,660 25,500 78,642 117,786 Net cash (used in) investing activities (48,141) (27,058) (129,299) (16,925) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Repurchase of ordinary shares - - (11,921) - Exercise of options 5,200 698 19,803 3,248 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,200 698 7,882 3,248 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (376) 234 (585) 147 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,156 4,068 (10) 24,108









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 61,772 64,767 68,938 44,727 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 68,928 68,835 68,928 68,835

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Revenues by Geography:



















United States 62,613 66% 40,880 68% 163,048 66% 95,763 73% 149,488 73% International 31,563 34% 18,834 32% 83,977 34% 35,157 27% 56,619 27% Total Net Revenue 94,176 100% 59,714 100% 247,025 100% 130,920 100% 206,107 100%



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Revenues by Category:



















Capital equipment revenues 85,067 90% 54,305 91% 220,644 89% 116,862 89% 185,320 90% Consumables and service revenues 9,109 10% 5,409 9% 26,381 11% 14,058 11% 20,787 10% Total Net Revenue 94,176 100% 59,714 100% 247,025 100% 130,920 100% 206,107 100%



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020

% % % %

United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by

Technology:























Minimally Invasive 73 73 73 54 70 59 70 74 71 56 72 60 Hands-Free 25 5 18 43 13 34 28 7 21 42 10 34 Non-Invasive 2 22 9 3 17 7 2 19 8 2 18 6

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2021 Three months ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 94,176 - 94,176 59,714 - 59,714 COST OF REVENUES 13,943 (301) 13,642 9,395 (155) 9,240 GROSS PROFIT 80,233 301 80,534 50,319 155 50,474 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 2,248 (425) 1,823 1,959 (124) 1,835 Sales and marketing 30,835 (2,208) 28,627 23,758 (1,974) 21,784 General and administrative 2,132 (258) 1,874 1,309 (151) 1,158 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 35,215 (2,891) 32,324 27,026 (2,249) 24,777 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 45,018 3,192 48,210 23,293 2,404 25,697 Finance income (expenses), net (65) - (65) 798 - 798 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 44,953 3,192 48,145 24,091 2,404 26,495 INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT) 235 - 235 207 (339) (132) NET INCOME 44,718 3,192 47,910 23,884 2,743 26,627 Add: Loss attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 11 - 11 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 44,718 3,192 47,910 23,895 2,743 26,638













NET INCOME PER

SHARE (1):











Basic 0.54

0.58 0.33

0.36 Diluted 0.52

0.55 0.28

0.31 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)











Basic 82,705

82,705 73,395

73,395 Diluted 86,264

86,494 84,165

84,577

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 247,025 - 247,025 130,920 - 130,920 COST OF REVENUES 36,745 (804) 35,941 20,274 (380) 19,894 GROSS PROFIT 210,280 804 211,084 110,646 380 111,026 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 7,004 (1,112) 5,892 7,207 (2,132) 5,075 Sales and marketing 84,067 (6,154) 77,913 61,293 (6,569) 54,724 General and administrative 5,884 (768) 5,116 4,745 (533) 4,212 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 96,955 (8,034) 88,921 73,245 (9,234) 64,011 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 113,325 8,838 122,163 37,401 9,614 47,015 Finance income, net 407 - 407 2,063 - 2,063 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 113,732 8,838 122,570 39,464 9,614 49,078 INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT) 1,343 - 1,343 509 (763) (254) NET INCOME 112,389 8,838 121,227 38,955 10,377 49,332 Add: Net Income attributable

to non-controlling interests (103) - (103) (39) - (39) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 112,286 8,838 121,124 38,916 10,377 49,293













NET INCOME PER

SHARE (1):











Basic 1.39

1.50 0.55

0.69 Diluted 1.31

1.41 0.46

0.59 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)











Basic 80,843

80,843 71,084

71,084 Diluted 85,802

86,059 83,788

84,122

