Care Angel Integrates BioIntelliSense Continuous Vital Sign Monitoring to Enhance Remote Care Pathways for At-Risk Patient Populations

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, a leader in AI and voice-enabled nurse assistant technology, today announced that the company has entered a strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company. The collaboration allows for Care Angel's Virtual Nurse Assistant to be prompted by BioIntelliSense's multi-parameter trending and personal baseline alerts to support a patients' care pathway with appropriate actions, resources, and medical guidance.

Central to the offering is BioIntelliSense's medical grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform and portfolio of multi-parameter wearable devices, including the flagship FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton®, for continuous monitoring of skin temperature, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, activity levels, body position, gait analysis and more. The BioIntelliSense offering allows for the early detection of adverse vital sign trends through its proprietary biosensor technology and advanced analytics. Care Angel combines BioIntelliSense medical grade devices and data services with the power of its platform AI to address the complex needs of persons living with chronic conditions. Together with BioIntelliSense, Care Angel is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven virtual support and guidance to maintain health and well-being, close gaps in care, and improve clinical outcomes at scale.

Through the integration of Care Angel's Virtual Nurse Assistant with the BioIntelliSense DaaS platform, provider and payor organizations are empowered with an enhanced level of care that is driven in part by BioIntelliSense's medical grade health screening, remote care, and early detection capabilities. When Care Angel receives an alert, an Angel virtual agent is triggered to proactively triage the patient needs and to automatically connect them to the appropriate clinical resources to gain efficiencies, improve the care experience and significantly reduce traditional labor costs.

"Through this innovative remote patient monitoring collaboration, we are incorporating the sophistication and simplistic user experience of BioIntelliSense medical grade wearable devices and clinical intelligence with Care Angel's AI and voice technology to manage population health at scale," said Bud Flagstad, CEO at Care Angel. "We've built a flexible, extensible ecosystem that can securely and conveniently support and manage more people with more information, along with best-in-class decision support tools, to close gaps and improve access to, care at a fraction of the cost."

The RPM space is growing at a skyrocketing pace, with projections that the market will reach $117.1 billion by 2025. However, as demand for the technology expands, the need for the necessary clinical resources to manage RPM devices and to act upon the clinical insights that this advanced level of data offers, also grows. The combined capabilities of the two organizations offer an innovative approach to virtual condition tracking that is not only able to identify and escalate a change in a patient's medical status, but also allow for expedited connection to clinical resources should the need arise,

"Entering into a strategic collaboration between BioIntelliSense and Care Angel allows us to arm hospitals, physician groups and payors with a more integrated approach to remote care monitoring and virtual services coordination," said James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. "Simple, automated and data-driven collaboration ultimately allows for improved medical outcomes, enhanced patient satisfaction and addresses growing clinical resource shortages, which remain top priorities for today's modern healthcare organizations."

