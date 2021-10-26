a2 Milk & Hershey to Release Co-Branded Chocolate Milk

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The a2 Milk Company™ and The Hershey Company today announced the upcoming release of co-branded Hershey's/The a2 Milk Company chocolate milk, marking Hershey's first partnership with a premium milk company. The new Hershey's a2 Milk® will pair America's #1 milk chocolate brand with one of America's fastest-growing premium milk brands to provide a natural chocolate milk that uniquely combines the taste, nutrition and all-family appeal that should drive premium milk sales.

The a2 Milk Company & Hershey's Co-Branded Chocolate Milk

Hershey's a2 Milk, using 2% reduced fat a2 Milk, is scheduled to hit retailers' shelves beginning in January 2022 in 59 oz refrigerated cartons as well as in 8 oz shelf stable single, 6-pack and 18-packs.

a2 Milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein rather than the combination of A1 and A2 proteins contained in most dairy products. Published research suggests a2 Milk that naturally contains the A2 protein may help avoid stomach discomfort in some people. That feature, as well as strong sales in the overall premium milk category, have helped the company achieve multiple years of double-digit growth including a remarkable 30% growth rate in the U.S. in its last fiscal year.

Coupling a2 Milk with Hershey's cocoa creates a chocolate milk with Hershey's classic taste, 8 grams of protein per serving, and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

"Premium milk buyers appear to want three things from chocolate milk: taste, quality and natural ingredients," said Blake Waltrip, CEO of The a2 Milk Company U.S. "Partnering with the iconic Hershey's brand, and using Hershey's well known cocoa in this new product guarantees great chocolate taste… pairing this with high quality a2 Milk seals the deal in terms of delivering a delicious product that may help some consumers avoid stomach discomfort, and that all consumers can feel good about giving their families. With this partnership, we have taken chocolate milk to a whole new level."

"This new chocolate milk is the latest example of how we are expanding The Hershey Company in to expanded better-for-you categories," said Ernie Savo, Senior Director of Global Licensing, The Hershey Company. "Partnering with The a2 Milk Company not only aligns us with a brand that is synonymous with quality and rapid growth but also selling a product that is a staple in almost every family's refrigerator. It's an excellent co-branding opportunity that we expect to yield strong results."

About The a2 Milk Company

The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after scientific research suggested that proteins in milk may affect some people differently. The company entered the U.S. market in 2015, works exclusively with U.S. farms that are Validus certified for animal welfare, and is now one of the fastest growing brands in the premium milk category in the U.S. with distribution in over 23,000 locations. a2 Milk® comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein. Published research suggests a2 Milk® may help some people avoid stomach discomfort. For more information, visit a2milk.com

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed. To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

SOURCE The a2 Milk Company