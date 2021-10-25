Kindred's revenue from harmful gambling 3.3 per cent in the third quarter

Kindred is determined to contribute to a more sustainable gambling industry across all markets through an open and fact-based dialogue. In the third quarter of 2021, Kindred's share of revenue from harmful gambling decreased to 3.3 per cent.

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent of revenue from harmful gambling by the end of 2023 and to report this on a quarterly basis. The purpose is to be transparent, contribute to a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. For the third quarter of 2021, the share of revenue from harmful gambling decreased to 3.3 per cent from 4.3 per cent in Q2 2021.

Global statistics from Kindred Group Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players 4.3% 3.9% 4.3% 3.3% Improvement effect after interventions 75.7% 76.6% 76.9% 64.9%

*90 day rolling period between 23 June and 20 September 2021

"We are pleased to see that the percentage of revenue coming from harmful gambling has decreased. Whilst we welcome this decrease, we do understand that we still have to work hard to further decrease this number. In line with our roadmap, our operational teams have worked to implement more proactive customer interactions, and this has resulted in an increase in the use of control tools to help customers stay in control," comments Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

"We have also taken a more cautious approach towards the younger demographic, since this group is at a higher risk financially and is more prone to addiction. Therefore, we have set up tailored approaches to de-risk customers that are between 18-24 and we can already see the benefits from this action," concludes Tjärnström.

On 11 October, Kindred's Head of Responsible Gambling and Research, Maris Catania, together with her PhD tutor, Professor Mark Griffiths, published a peer-reviewed research paper that examines the application of DSM-5 criteria for gambling disorder to actual online gambling behaviour. This notion and approach are the basis for the ideology behind Kindred's behavioural monitoring system. Kindred will continue to work on publishing more research to increase the transparency of information through empirical studies

"To limit harmful gambling, the behaviour has to be identified in the first place. Our research provides Kindred with actual examples of the types of behaviour engaged in by problem gamblers, which could be used by the player protection team to identify potential markers of harm," says Professor Mark D Griffiths, Nottingham Trent University.

Read more about the study 'Applying the DSM-5 Criteria for Gambling Disorder to Online Gambling Account-Based Tracking Data: An Empirical Study Utilizing Cluster Analysis' here: https://bit.ly/3BX7ryH

About Kindred's journey towards zero

Kindred has an ambition to have zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling on its platform by 2023. Since February 2021, the Group reports its share of revenue derived from harmful gambling. The data is published on a quarterly basis on Kindred Group's website together with a metric on the responsible gambling efforts effectiveness. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero.

