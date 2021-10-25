Atlis Motor Vehicles Signs Agreement With Schwab Industries For Manufacturing Support

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a startup mobility technology company, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Schwab Industries (Schwab) to engage Schwab's capabilities for Body-in-White manufacturing for the XT pickup truck.

Built on the company's three business units - Energy, XP Platform, and XT Pickup Truck, ATLIS is developing its own electric vehicle battery cells and packs to power 300, 400, and 500-mile range batteries for the ATLIS XP platform and XT pickup truck.

The XT pickup truck, targeted at the work truck market, is being developed to meet the size, refueling, towing and payload capabilities of conventional diesel-powered pickup trucks. The XT will be built on a modular XP platform that enables ATLIS to produce vehicles in other configurations, such as emergency vehicles or delivery vans.

Schwab is a Michigan-based, premier OEM and Tier 1 supplier to all major automotive and aerospace companies, with 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

"As we focus on our Energy business unit in the near-term, we have identified a strategic partner with manufacturing capabilities in place to lead the Body-in-White manufacturing process of the XT pickup. This will enable ATLIS to emphasis on our resources today while continuing progress toward XT production," said Mark Hanchett, CEO and found of ATLIS. "Schwab's full-service stamping, assemblies and fabrication is exactly what we need to begin production to meet our launch goals of late 2022."

ATLIS intends to produce the motors, gearboxes, frame, and suspension for the platform and the truck, as well as body control modules, vehicle dynamic systems, and braking systems all in-house. This strategic partnership with Schwab continues to ensure the high-quality standards that ATLIS desires to optimize its manufacturing process.

Once the bed and cab are complete, final assembly will take place at ATLIS to ensure all products meet Hanchett's quality, reliability, and durability expectations to truly transform the work truck market.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS) is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

