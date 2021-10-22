Brown Harris Stevens Launches New Ad And Marketing Campaign; 'Mastery of the Craft' Marks First Major Branding Initiative As One Unified Company

Brown Harris Stevens Launches New Ad And Marketing Campaign; 'Mastery of the Craft' Marks First Major Branding Initiative As One Unified Company BHS to debut new shelter publication, ENTRANCE, featuring exceptional properties from Montauk to Miami and beyond

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Harris Stevens (BHS), the premier privately owned real estate brokerage, announces the launch of its new ad and marketing campaign, Mastery of the Craft, in partnership with renowned boutique creative strategy firm Agency Sacks. Driven by Brown Harris Stevens' Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Leone and the 50+ person in-house marketing team, the campaign will incorporate media across print, digital, video, TV, streaming services, outdoor and social platforms. The campaign will run through October 2022.

The focus of the Mastery of the Craft campaign marries Brown Harris Stevens' unmatched 150-year history of leadership in the luxury market and the distinctive skills required to meet modern real estate demands while tackling real-life challenges. Although the campaign is companywide, imagery and messaging are designed to celebrate each unique region BHS serves. The campaign was photographed and directed by portrait photographer Jason Madara with cinematography by Nick Kormapilis.

Accompanying the campaign launch is the debut of ENTRANCE, a new shelter publication that beautifully displays exceptional residential properties across New York City, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, Connecticut, South Florida, and New Jersey.

"Mastery of the Craft and ENTRANCE are complementary forces that showcase the skills of today's BHS agents and executives as well as our incredible array of properties across the East Coast," explained Leone. "We are presenting a picture of all the necessary components needed for a modern brokerage to succeed - from experience and knowledge to powerful marketing and imagery, to a global network of best-in-class agents and properties. This is a proud next era for the new Brown Harris Stevens."

"Real estate can be an incredibly complex process and great agents possess a mastery of this highly nuanced journey. At Brown Harris Stevens, luxury is not about price; it's about service. This is what we aim to emphasize in our first ad campaign as one unified company," said Bess Freedman, CEO.

Mastery of the Craft ads will appear in premium magazines and papers including The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair and in local and regional publications in each market. There will also be out of home ads including NYC digital taxi tops, NYC/Miami outdoor bus shelters, NYC/South Florida airport ads, billboards, train Station Platforms, and cause-based marketing events. For the first time, Brown Harris Stevens will air commercials across television and Hulu streaming channels.

The new ad campaign follows a long list of new marketing initiatives introduced at Brown Harris Stevens including:

Refreshed brownharrisstevens.com website with new chat functionality, search options, and aesthetic.

New York Times and Exceptional Residential Properties print insert in theand online

Updated BHSNow blog which offers exclusive content created by an in-house team of marketing professionals and outside authors. Features include design trends, neighborhood profiles, in-depth property stories, events, company news, and more.

Curate by BHS , a pre-market home staging service; and Bridge Loans, a loan program covering the gap for those selling a current home and buying a new home.

Following a June 2020 restructuring to include top real estate firm Halstead, Brown Harris Stevens is now the largest privately owned real estate firm on the East Coast with 2,500 agents and 50+ offices across New York City, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, Connecticut, South Florida, and New Jersey. Real Trends recently ranked Brown Harris Stevens as having the highest average sales price per agent among large brokerages in the country.

For more information on the Mastery of the Craft campaign, including visuals, visit bhsusa.com/mastery.

About Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is one of the most prominent privately-held real estate firms in the world. Established in 1873, BHS has historically dominated the luxury, high-end market. With more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast, the company oversees the sale of marquee properties worldwide, including property management and new development marketing, from its headquarters in New York City and its offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com.

