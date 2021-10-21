Sony just unveiled the new XPERIA PRO-I, the first smartphone ever to feature a 1.0-type image sensor with phase detection autofocus.

Sony Announces XPERIA PRO-I Camera Smartphone, More Info at B&H Sony just unveiled the new XPERIA PRO-I, the first smartphone ever to feature a 1.0-type image sensor with phase detection autofocus.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to introduce the upcoming release of Sony's new XPERIA PRO-I Camera smartphone. The XPERIA PRO-I continues to leverage Sony's incredible legacy of professional camera know-how in the mobile space and is targeted at smartphone users who are serious about getting outstanding image quality from their smartphone camera.

Photographers, cinephiles alike will be excited to know the Sony XPERIA PRO-I will feature a triple rear camera system

According to Sony, the XPERIA PRO-I is the world's first smartphone to be equipped with a 1.0-type image sensor with phase detection autofocus. The new sensor is an attempt by Sony to bring the incredible image quality in its Alpha line of products to the smartphone space. This particular sensor is based on the one from Sony's latest camera in the RX series, the RX100 VII.

Photographers and cinephiles alike will be excited to know the Sony XPERIA PRO-I will feature a triple rear camera system (16mm ultra-wide, 24mm wide, and 50mm standard lens) equipped with true ZEISS optics with a T* anti-reflective coating. It also features an 8MP front camera. The wide lens is special in that it features an aspherical glass element, which lends to its miniature size. This smartphone also benefits from the addition of a 3D iToF sensor, which can immediately measure distance between the phone and subject in real-time. Coupled with continuous autofocus and AI processing, shots of fast-moving subjects result in clear images and video. A wide range of features, including low-light performance, wide-range 12-bit raw dynamic range, as well as optical bokeh with dual f/2.0 and 4.0 apertures, will also be supported. When it comes to video creation, the XPERIA PRO-I is capable of recording in Ultra HD 4K resolution at 120 fps. It is also capable of continues eye autofocus and object tracking along with slow-motion support at 120 fps.

As far as other specs go, the XPERIA PRO-I features a large, 6.5" 21:9 CinemaWide OLED 120 Hz display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, and 5G connectivity. The XPERIA PRO-I also offers solid support for those who require advanced connectivity, fast mobile gaming, and smooth-streaming content. Despite the large sensor, the phone still manages to retain a respectable 166 x 72 x 8.9mm footprint while packing in a 4500mAh battery.

Sony Xperia PRO-I 512GB 5G Smartphone

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1669224-REG/sony_xperia_pro_i_512gb_5g.html

Key Features

GSM / 4G LTE + 5G Sub-6 Compatible

North American Variant

12MP 24mm Wide with 1" Exmor RS CMOS

Dual f/2.0 & f/4.0 Apertures

ZEISS Tessar T* Aspherical Glass Lens

Record Native 4K Video at up to 120 fps

12MP 16mm & 50mm Lenses & 3D iTOF Sensor

512GB Storage Capacity + 12GB of RAM

6.5" 21:9 4K HDR 120 Hz OLED Display

360 Reality, Hi-Res & Dolby Atmos Audio

Mobile gaming continues to advance, and Sony fully supports casual and pro-level players with its smooth 120 Hz display and 240 Hz motion blur-reduction technology. To further immerse players, Dolby Atmos audio is supported, and you can enjoy game soundtracks and effects through the phone's full-range front-firing stereo speakers, or use your favorite headset with the integrated 3.5mm headphone jack. A slew of additional features is offered to further enhance your matches, with screen tweaks for spotting players quicker, fast touch support, and more.

In addition to support for 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6 networks, the XPERIA PRO-I can connect to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks with Sony's Smart Connectivity. Smart Connectivity scans networks before joining to ensure solid connections for a seamless online experience. With so many features, the phone needs to stand up to daily use, which is why Sony equipped it with IP65/68-rated water and dust resistance, front Corning Victus glass, and rear Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The XPERIA PRO-I rounds out its high-end capabilities with a large 512GB storage capacity and 12GB of RAM. If you are a content creator or just a photo and mobile enthusiast, the XPERIA PRO-I offer a fantastic upgrade via the shear breadth of features that Sony packed inside the phone alongside some stellar camera upgrades.

Sony Xperia PRO-I 512GB 5G Smartphone - Review

https://youtu.be/dU012_ZBSrQ

Learn more about the Sony Xperia Pro-I Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/mobile/sony-announces-xperia-pro-i-smartphone

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

B&H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo