Movilitas Now Recognized as an SAP Gold Partner

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movilitas, a global consulting services and solutions company helping enterprises transform their business to meet the demands of today's dynamic economy, today achieved SAP Gold Partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This recognition reflects our long-standing alliance and results from a rigorous review of key criteria about our global business. Our portfolio of services and solutions, including accelerators and extensions, scored value points during the evaluation for consistently delivering faster implementations without sacrificing quality or results. Movilitas' stellar customer references confirmed our commitment to enabling businesses to future-proof operations, maintain compliance and realize new growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Movilitas)

The SAP Gold Partner achievement applies to a premier group of partners. Movilitas offers digital supply chain consulting, implementations, solutions and support across multiple industries and geographic markets, focusing primarily in the areas of Digital Manufacturing, Enterprise Asset Management, Track & Trace and Warehouse Management. The depth of our industry and solution experience paired with our consultant expertise and certifications enables us to excel at meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

"We are proud of this recognition from SAP," noted Amy Platt, senior vice president of global marketing at Movilitas. "This achievement is a validation of our continued customer commitment, innovation and integrity, a few of our core company values. We take pride in investing in our people who provide outstanding client care. The new partnership level shows the success of our approach and inspires us to bring even more new opportunities to market."

As an SAP partner, Movilitas has access to tools, training, resources and benefits to deliver the solutions and services that customers demand. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Movilitas

Movilitas is a global consulting services and solutions company helping enterprises transform their business to meet the demands of today's dynamic economy. We are recognized as a long-standing trusted SAP partner and strategic advisors for digital supply chain transformation. Our industry expertise and portfolio accelerators and extensions for SAP solutions and our applications, such as Movilitas.Cloud, enable businesses to future-proof operations, maintain compliance and realize new growth opportunities. For more information, visit movilitas.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, Xing or YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Movilitas