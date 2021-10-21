Mission First Capital Launches Fund For Active Duty Service Members and Veterans First of its Kind Regulation A+ Veteran Owned Fund Investing in Real Estate

PORTSMOUTH, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission First Capital announced it has successfully received qualification of its offering statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $50,000,000 pursuant to Regulation A+. The company is now publicly offering its Membership interests at a price of $50 per share with a minimum investment of $5,000 and a maximum investment of $1,000,000. Investors may choose a 3, 5, or 8 year term that projects up to a 100% potential return on their investment, depending on the option selected.

Mission First Capital is a 100% Veteran-owned and operated fund focused on providing Veteran and Active Duty Military the same type of opportunities typically only available to "high-net-worth-investors" through real estate. Their historically proven approach is to opportunistically acquire properties, add value through physical improvements, and optimize management efficiency.

Phil Capron, founder of Mission First Capital, is a Navy Veteran who has a passion for helping his brothers and sisters in the military. Since separating from service in 2012, Phil has acquired over 500 properties and currently manages a real estate portfolio valued at over $30,000,000.

Phil believes that the cornerstone of wealth creation for military members is the proper use of the Veterans Administration (VA) Home Loan and offers his best selling book "Your VA Loan: and how it can make you a millionaire" as a free download on the website. Alternatively, it can be purchased through Amazon with all proceeds benefiting the Navy SEAL Foundation.

"It has always bothered me that my military brothers and sisters couldn't invest alongside me because they didn't have the net worth or income required by the Securities and Exchange Commission. I created Mission First Capital to level the playing field and allow the best among us, our veterans, the ability to invest in themselves and their family's future."

Mission First Capital is now accepting investments. Whether this is your first investment or your next, take 5 minutes to "Discover Your Mission" at www.missionfirstcapital.com

Rialto Markets LLC and its Representatives have acted as the issuance advisor to the Company.

Legal notice: This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities referenced herein.

