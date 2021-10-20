PAW Patrol® is on a Roll with Second Movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™, Greenlit by Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon Movies, with Paramount Pictures Distributing on October 13, 2023

Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment Also Announce New PAW Patrol Spin-Off Series for Television

TORONTO and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following the global success of PAW Patrol: The Movie™, Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that it is producing a second big screen feature, entitled PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™, for its preschool powerhouse franchise. The CGI animated film, a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies, will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and is set for an exclusive theatrical release on October 13, 2023. Building off the franchise's global success, Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment also announced a new PAW Patrol television series spin-off for one of the main pups set to debut in the same year.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ set for exclusive theatrical release on October 13, 2023. (CNW Group/Spin Master)

"We loved telling a deeper PAW Patrol story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President. "Judging by the exit polls, audience scores and positive critical reception, everyone had as much fun watching it, and rewatching it, as we did making it. We're looking forward to taking kids on a new adventure in the second film with our partners and can't wait to further expand our storytelling with one of the fan-favorite pups in our spin-off."

Said Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Paramount+ Kids and Family, "Just as the first movie's success in theaters and streaming confirmed PAW Patrol's status and power as a top, globally loved franchise, this second theatrical release paired with the property's very first television spin off will mark another major step in creating a universe of characters and stories to reach even more fans everywhere. We here at Paramount and Nickelodeon are focused on keeping the momentum going with our great partners at Spin Master to keep giving kids and families more PAW Patrol adventures across multiple mediums."

The first feature film for the franchise, PAW Patrol: The Movie premiered in August 2021 grossing $40 million domestically and more than $135 million worldwide, making it the sixth highest grossing animated family film of the year to date. Tapping into a star-studded cast including Marsai Martin, Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Jimmy Kimmel and Tyler Perry, as well as existing voice cast members from the preschool series, the film entertained kids and their parents reaching families with a simultaneous release in theaters and on Paramount+. The film landed the number one spot on the streaming service at launch with families watching it an average of three times. Veteran animation director Cal Brunker (PAW Patrol: The Movie; Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature) will return to direct the film. Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President, with Laura Clunie, Spin Master's Senior Vice President Development and Feature Film, and Toni Stevens, Spin Master's Senior Vice President, Entertainment Production & Operations, will produce the film. Ronnen Harary, Spin Master's Co-Founder, Adam Beder, Spin Master's Executive Vice President, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Synopsis

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

PAW Patrol, one of the most successful series in kids' television globally, follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of pups who are ready to save the day. Whenever there's trouble, pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye are ready for action, no matter what comes their way. With a mission to work together to keep Adventure Bay safe, no job is too big, and no pup is too small. Airing in over 160 countries, in 30 languages, PAW Patrol is consistently ranked among both top-rated preschool and kids' 6-11 series. Currently in its eighth season on Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol's universal messaging resonates with children around the world and since its launch in 2013, the franchise has won countless awards.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital games presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

