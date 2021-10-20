International Dyslexia Foundation and Lekkco Partner in Spread the Words, Spread the Love Challenge to Bring Awareness and Support to Dyslexia

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Dyslexia Awareness Month, The International Dyslexia Association (IDA) and Lekkco Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread have kicked off the Spread the Words, Spread the Love Challenge on social media to increase dyslexia awareness and share words of encouragement.

Throughout the month, IDA and Lekkco will use the platform to educate people about dyslexia, a learning disorder that affects 33 million Americans, and empower others to share their stories and words of encouragement. Proceeds of Lekkco sales through the Chocolate4Charity campaign, Lekkco's fundraising program, will go to IDA with the goal of contributing $25,000.

"Our partnership with Lekkco helps us create a future for all individuals who struggle with dyslexia so that they may have richer, more robust lives," said Sonja Banks, CEO, the International Dyslexia Association. "The Spread the Words, Spread the Love Challenge ignites discussion around dyslexia and Lekkco's donation helps us take critical steps toward fulfilling our mission."

Dyslexia is a language-based learning disorder that affects one in five Americans. Most children and adults go undiagnosed for far too long, and the effects have immeasurable consequences. People with dyslexia are likely to have difficulties with specific language skills, particularly reading. Individuals with dyslexia commonly express low self-esteem and are prone to high levels of stress and anxiety due to overwhelming fears of failure and judgement.

Lekkco Co-founders, Jennifer Lukas-Bourgeois and Bram Bourgeois, understand firsthand the difficulties that children and parents encounter before and after diagnosis. Their daughter, Helena, was diagnosed in third grade with severe dyslexia. Thanks to her diagnosis, family and school support and access resources, Helena is now a thriving high schooler who is confident in her differences. Her story is captured in a short documentary, "The Power of Dyslexia".

Since Lekkco launched their allergen-friendly line of premium Belgian chocolate spreads in 2017, the company has supported dyslexia awareness. In fact, the company's logo is designed with a variation of dyslexie font, a typeface specifically designed for people with dyslexia, which enhances the ease of reading, learning and working.

"Our mission is to spread the good, both literally and figuratively, by encouraging everyone to participate in the Spread the Words, Spread the Love Challenge," said Lekkco Co-Founder Jennifer Lukas-Bourgeois. "When you spread compassion, it creates a powerful domino effect that results in more positivity and kindness throughout the world."

Anyone can participate in the Spread the Words, Spread the Love Challenge by sharing a video on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook that shares knowledge and encouragement to individuals impacted by dyslexia, and includes hashtags #spreadthelove and #dyslexiaawareness. Participants have shared uplifting videos that feature dyslexia statistics and inspiring stories. Hawaiian high school alternative rock band, Monkey Bread, created the song, "Belong", specifically for the challenge.

Visit www.lekkco4charity.com/ida to support dyslexia awareness by donating to IDA or purchasing Lekkco's Belgian chocolate spreads.

About Lekkco

Inspired by an authentic 50-year-old Belgian chocolate spread, Lekkco is the first nut-free recipe that is also gluten-free, vegan, low-sugar, dark chocolate spread in the United States. It is made with all-natural ingredients sourced in Europe, including the finest Belgian dark chocolate, making it a smarter indulgence that everyone can enjoy in a variety of ways for breakfast, snacks or dessert. Launched in 2017, Lekkco is now available in over 2,250 retailers and online at www.Lekkco.com and Amazon .

