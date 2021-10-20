Frontera Energy Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Frontera Energy Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announced today that its third quarter 2021 results will be released after markets close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Piñeros, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America): 1-866-269-4260

Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia): 01-800-518-3328

Participant Number (International): 1-647-792-1240

Conference ID: 9932507

Webcast Audio: www.fronteraenergy.ca

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday November 11, 2021.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number: 1-647-436-0148

International Dial-in Number: 1-888-203-1112

Encore ID: 9932507

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 39 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

View original content:

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation