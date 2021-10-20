Encycle and Enersponse Announce Partnership to Provide Specialized Demand Management (DM) Solutions for Retailers The energy management focused companies are combining their unique technology offerings to facilitate more effective retailer participation in DM programs

SAN MARCOS, Calif., and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encycle Corporation, a software technology company focused on helping commercial and industrial customers dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems and energy efficiency programs using IoT-enabled services, is pleased to announce a technology partnership with Enersponse, an energy resource management leader that works with power suppliers across the nation to support grid sustainability and decarbonization. Its highly sophisticated platform matches clients with available distributed energy resource (DER) programs and leverages intelligent automation to imperceptibly throttle client energy usage to their pre-set specification.

Encycle is a technology-driven company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients’ electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment. For information, visit: www.encycle.com (PRNewsfoto/Encycle)

The partnership will bring each company's unique technology offerings together as a cohesive approach to reducing HVAC energy consumption without compromising comfort for retail customers or employees. Both partner companies have demonstrated veritable energy-saving capabilities across multiple commercial and industrial markets:

Encycle's Swarm Logic ® technology is a proven, multi-patented energy management solution that has been successfully deployed at an enterprise level at over 1,000 sites with 10,000 rooftop units (RTUs).

Typical Encycle customers save 10% to 30% on HVAC energy consumption, spend, and emissions with results verified by independent third-party reviews, affirming why the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model is becoming a prescriptive measure in various utility districts.

Enersponse has enabled participation in utility programs for over 7,000 commercial sites to which they provide millions of dollars of incentives each year.

Enersponse has avoided over 5,000,000 lbs of CO 2 emissions this year and saved almost 6,000 MWh of energy consumption.

"Retailers are already struggling from the economic and labor effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Steve Alexander, Encycle President and COO. "Our partnership with Enersponse brings large and small commercial customers an elegant solution to achieve energy cost savings in addition to cash payments. By combining the proprietary technologies of our two companies, we are able to provide DR and EE solutions that are superior to other providers' offerings in the market," Alexander added. "With HVAC accounting for as much as 40% of a building's overall energy consumption and spend, customers will be scrambling to find new opportunities to reduce peak demand and consumption. Encycle and Enersponse's complementary services offer a compelling and low-risk solution that require little to no capital expenditures, delivering 2X to 5X returns on program fees almost immediately after deployment."

"It is paramount that we provide a simple and convenient way for commercial buildings of all sizes to take advantage of DER programs for the stability of the grid," said James McPhail, CEO at Enersponse. "Partnering with Encycle is key to spreading awareness while providing an all-encompassing solution that affords participants risk-free benefits."

"Encycle is committed to helping large enterprise-scale companies and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) use energy wisely and efficiently," said Ana-Paula Issa, Encycle's Executive Vice President of Sales. "We offer a variety of cloud-based solutions that help our customers meet their sustainability goals, while also gaining valuable insights into the health of their facilities," Issa remarked. "Our technology integrates seamlessly with customers' existing hardware and equipment, enabling swift and affordable deployments that scale quickly and begin generating savings from day one. Joining forces with Enersponse will expand the opportunity for retailers to effectively participate in DER programs and reduce their energy costs and carbon footprints year-round."

Encycle and Enersponse serve a broad range of markets, including retail stores, grocery stores, shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment venues, offices, schools, distribution centers, and light/medium manufacturing and can provide easy enablement of Automated Demand Response (AutoDR) for customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Customers whose buildings range from 7,500 square feet to 2 million square feet or more realize the greatest benefit from Encycle's Swarm Logic technology.

For more information about Encycle's Swarm Logic technology, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.

