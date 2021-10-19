Leading Comprehensive Compliant Security Provider Ntirety Announces Inaugural Partner Advisory Council

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ntirety, the most trusted Comprehensive Security provider, today announced the creation of their inaugural Partner Advisory Council. This council brings together top partners from the Channel industry to advise on best practices and collaborate on goals and initiatives for the upcoming year. This comes to further cement Ntirety's strategy as a company that exclusively sells through the Channel.

The partners serve as the trusted voice of Ntirety customers, providing unique insights and firsthand knowledge on the brand's services. The council's goal is to help the Ntirety team fine tune its product offerings, messaging, and marketing programs to further accelerate the adoption of its Compliant Security Suite of Services.

"Ntirety is 100% Channel focused, and the forming of this council reaffirms the brand's commitment to our Channel partners," said Emil Sayegh, CEO of Ntirety. "I'm thrilled to be able to form this council of passionate channel professionals who care deeply about the success of our clients and delivering to them pervasive, compliant security services that empower businesses to move faster with less risk."

During the inaugural council meeting, partners gathered to align on bridging the gaps between technology, operations and the human element of channel. The inaugural meeting identified a need for Channel partners to get more comfortable speaking about cybersecurity, as well as advising on compliance as new regulations across all industry continue to roll out.

"It was an honor to participate in this inaugural gathering," said Auburn Holbrook, CRO of Opex Technologies. "For the first meeting, the content, and presenters were excellent. Ntirety is unique on multiple fronts with their Channel Only and Security First strategy. Their offering of compliant data security services comprehensively and compellingly for enterprise are unique and differentiated."

The formation of this council directly follows Ntirety's platinum sponsorship of the 2021 Avant Special Forces Summit in Austin, TX where CTO, Josh Henderson, and VP & Field CTO, Tony Scribner, were both featured panelists. It is the latest in a productive year connecting and collaborating with partners, including Ntirety's participation as a platinum sponsor with speaking engagements at Telarus Partner Summit in San Diego, CA in June, and attending and co-hosting multiple events with Intelisys. Through these major conferences and summits to more exclusive gatherings, Ntirety continues to set the company apart with its cybersecurity thought leadership from other managed security providers in every interaction.

Ntirety's exclusive commitment to Channel includes dedicated training resources, co-branded marketing collateral, reciprocal opportunity generation, and partner advisory boards, as well as evergreen commission structures and opportunity-specific incentive plans.

ABOUT NTIRETY:

With over two decades of successfully operating, managing, and securing private, public, and hybrid cloud environments, Ntirety has led enterprises across industries through the volatile early days of data hosting into the world of 24x7 managed security with our premier Compliant Security solutions. Through cost effective and scalable solutions tailored to business-specific needs, Ntirety eliminates gaps in both security posture and compliance documentation by delivering solutions that cover the entire application, the entire compliance and security process, the entire time.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandstyle Communications

Kell Cholko

kell@brandstyle.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ntirety