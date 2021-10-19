Leadership Expert Writes Actionable Guide for Leaders to Create Mondays Worth Waiting For

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Leaders Make Sure Monday Morning Doesn't Suck by leadership executive Eric Harkins is available now. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

With Great Leaders Make Sure Monday Morning Doesn't Suck, Harkins speaks to leaders with refreshing candor, challenging them to reconsider their leadership approach. His L.E.A.D.—Leadership Expectations And Development—traits act as a keystone for leaders determined to build a culture that high-performers want to be a part of. As Harkins outlines each phase of his system, a people-driven culture that treats team members like adults emerges as an inevitable model for a thriving organization.

Advocating for an iterative review cycle and a culture of freedom through accountability, the system Harkins lays out in Great Leaders Make Sure Monday Morning Doesn't Suck will help you weed out detractors that are weighing down your team, elevate your high performers so they stick around for the long haul, and ultimately grow your business in a way that reverberates outward from a happy and empowered workforce. Eric Harkins reinforces what he considers three key truths throughout the book: it is okay to have fun at work, poor performing employees do not quit voluntarily, and bad attitudes do not change.

In his praise of Great Leaders Make Sure Monday Morning Doesn't Suck, noted sales coach Jack Daly said, "I couldn't put it down. Eric Harkins has written a quick read with actions for building a winning business culture. Read this book and reap the rewards."

Eric Harkins is the president and founder of GKG Search & Consulting, a Minneapolis-based consulting firm that helps organizations get talent, keep talent, and grow talent. His goal is simple: to help every company he works with make employees excited for Monday mornings. During his 25-year career in corporate America, Eric has held leadership positions ranging from manager to chief talent officer and chief administrative officer. Eric is a motivational speaker, consultant, executive-coach, and an expert in helping companies create a culture that high performers want to be a part of.

