Henry Repeating Arms Expands Capacity with New Wisconsin Facility

RICE LAKE, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To accommodate the strong demand for a growing product lineup, Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers, is expanding its operations with an 84,000sf building on 13.5 acres in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Strategically located less than an hour away from the company's 140,000sf headquarters in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the new facility will employ over 100 people in the Rusk County area within three years.

The new property gives the company a total of 350,000sf of manufacturing space with over 600 employees to support its "Made in America, Or Not Made at All" mantra. The facility will initially be machining parts for the company's lineup of more than 200 models of rifles and shotguns. The additional Ladysmith acreage also allows for future expansion.

"Staking our flag at a new facility is the beginning of another exciting chapter in our company's history, and we are wasting no time prepping the building for our machines," said Andy Wickstrom, President of Henry Repeating Arms. Wickstrom continued, "We thank the state of Wisconsin and Rusk County officials for keeping the door open for us, and we look forward to adding members of another great Wisconsin community to our family."

"We're excited to see Henry Repeating Arms make a commitment to Ladysmith, WI and Rusk County. They are an employer we are eager to see grow in our community for years to come," added Andy Albarado, Rusk County Economic Development.

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle. The lever action rifle is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected, and sought-after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

