Haaartland, A Scandinavian Community-Building Technology Platform, Rapidly Builds Secure Mobile Apps with Appdome Secure PWA

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the leader in no-code mobile app security and fraud prevention, today announced that Haaartland , a Scandinavian technology company that provides a technology platform for community building, is building its mobile apps using Appdome Secure PWA .

Security is a critical element of Haaartland's platform, which provides a website, chat, video and mobile package to organizations at an affordable price. The company initially focused on developing its website capabilities, which had a very successful launch. For their mobile app development, Haaartland had used native script, but were dissatisfied with both cost and cycle time for mobile app development. Given the company's aggressive plans to accelerate their development cycles and further strengthen security, they realized they needed a strategic partner.

Haaartland turned to Appdome Secure PWA, which enabled Haaartland to create a progressive web app from its existing website solve the problem of creating Android and iOS applications that mirrored the functionality of their existing website with the engaging experiences of true native apps: service workers, offline capabilities, push notifications, caching, persistence on the user's home screen, customer app navigation, deep linking, single sign-on authentication and sub-domains.

These capabilities were critical to Haaartland, because all Haaartland communities have their own subdomain, video needed to support the Jitsi video format and open in the Jitsi app, and branded apps locked to a specific Haaartland sub-domain had to be supported.

Just as important, the PWA is secure thanks to:

TOTALDataTM Encryption – Encrypts all the data stored in the application sandbox, app preferences, strings and resources with AES-256 encryption

ONEShieldTM by Appdome – Protects the apps against tampering, debugging and reverse engineering attempts

Secure Communications – Ensures that all data-in-transit uses TLS 1.2 encryption protocol

"Making the strategic decision to go for Appdome has given us a radically faster app development cycle," said Peter Nordmark, CTO and co-founder of Haaartland. "This makes connecting technology with market opportunities way faster. Plus it adds even more security and integrity for our users — which is paramount to us."

"Appdome Secure PWA makes it simple for organizations to produce rich mobile apps that look and feel as if they were native," said Tom Tovar, CEO and co-creator of Appdome. "And, critically, these PWAs are secure, with encrypted communications, data and strings, as well as protection against tampering and reverse engineering. As a result, organizations can produce full-featured, secure mobile apps that delight their customers without incurring uncontrolled costs and development delays."

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect the mobile economy and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome's industry defining no code Mobile Security and Fraud Prevention platform uses a patented, artificial-intelligence based, no code technology to power a self-serve DevSecOps service used to secure, defend and protect mobile apps from reverse engineering, data exploits, OS and device level threats, dynamic and static analysis, MiTM attacks, mobile fraud, mobile malware and mobile piracy. Over 25,000 unique combinations of mobile security and fraud prevention features, SDKs and APIs are available on Appdome. Over 200+ leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce providers use Appdome to protect apps, users and data, preempt fraud, and consistently deliver richer and safer mobile experiences to hundreds of millions of mobile end users globally. For more information, visit www.appdome.com

