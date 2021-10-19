Greenphire Assembles Clinical Trial Industry Icons, Sponsors, CROs, Sites and Patients to Present at Inaugural Patient Convenience Summit

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced that it is hosting its inaugural patient convenience summit on Oct. 20, 2021, featuring highly regarded industry leaders, sponsors, CROs, sites and patients. The half-day event will focus on moving beyond theory and putting patient convenience into practice.

"Since it is now widely appreciated that patient convenience is important, our team delighted to host a summit that focusses not just on the 'why,' but 'how to implement patient convenience," said Jim Murphy, CEO, Greenphire. "We are honored to host some of the biggest names in the clinical trial industry at the event who can provide their unique perspectives on the issue."

Sessions at the event will cover hot-button topics, such as oncology and patient engagement, improving diversity in clinical trials, and best practices for international site adoption.

Industry guests who will present along Greenphire subject matter experts include:

Ken Getz , Founder of the , Founder of the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP). Ken will reveal new survey results from the biannual CISCRP Patient Perceptions and Insights survey, and discuss what more than 11,000 patients said regarding the clinical trial process

Craig Lipset , Founder of the , Founder of the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance . Craig will lead a panel discussing how to use micropayments to improve patient satisfaction and optimize clinical operations processes

Dr. John Whyte , Chief Medical Officer of Chief Medical Officer of WebMD . Dr. Whyte will participate in a Phireside chat with Greenphire's CEO, exploring the real-world barriers to trial participation and the impact compensation can have on participant engagement and retention

Mark Fleury , PhD, Principal, Policy Development, Emerging Science, PhD, Principal, Policy Development, Emerging Science, American Cancer Society will participate in a panel that will explore what is needed to improve access to oncology clinical trials, including legislative changes, community outreach, and solutions to remove patient burdens

Danielle Coe , Founder of , Founder of Black Women in Clinical Research . Danielle will host an interactive panel discussion about the obstacles for diversity in clinical research, such as lack of awareness, trust, and access. Presenters will discuss strategies for increasing representation of clinical research industry staff, community involvement and solutions to remove barriers from underrepresented communities

For a full list of speakers and sessions and to register, visit: https://pheedloop.com/GreenphireSummit/site/home/

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiX™, eClinicalGPS, ClinCard and ConneX solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com .

