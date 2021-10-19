Eco Depot Inc. Announces an insulating rating of R-20 (m2⋅K/W) on Bronya Climate Shield

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group received the following calculated R-Value results on its Bronya Climate Shield Façade product line.

An R-value tells you how well a type of insulation can keep heat from leaving or entering your home. Insulation R-values vary based on the type, thickness and density of the insulation material. Typically, a higher insulation R rating means better climate control and better energy efficiency for your home.

Our value is based on numerous tests from facilities around the globe to ensure a verified calculation. The delay in releasing this information was necessary to ensure Bronya Climate Shield will meet the insulating standards of the construction industry and their governing bodies.

The tests are based on the following calculation R-20 (m2⋅K/W) equivalent to R-3.5 (°F⋅ft2⋅h/BTU)

In ideal environments, Bronya Climate Shield has shown an R-value of up to R-33 (m2⋅K/W), but due to the wide variety of applications types - we are conservative in the stated value of R-20. The thickness of the applied product must be measured to ensure the listed R-value. Multiple points of measurement are recommended to ensure a consistent insulating barrier.

R-Value is a measurement of how well a barrier can prevent the flow of conductive heat. The purpose of a given R-value is to ensure consumers are able to purchase and install the correct insulation for their application. This R-value is calculated using a thermal conductivity value for the type of material - Bronya Climate Shield is 0.03W/mK. Our nanotechnology and density is what allowed us to achieve such a high-performing value number.

The R-Value was based on testing that has been completed at the following laboratories:

NTS Laboratories.

CSA Group

Integrity Testing Laboratory Inc.

Serex

Material Lab Testing Service. - Dubai

University of Turku – Finland

These R 20-Value results will now allow the Company to commercialize our Bronya Climate Shield product line claim it on the product label as retailers require and consumers are familiar with when purchasing insulation materials.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

