Axalta unveils fresh paint scheme for Hendrick Motorsports' No. 24 car to showcase new brand RAPTOR®

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today unveiled a brand-new paint scheme for Hendrick Motorsports' iconic No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that spotlights Axalta's newest acquisition, U-POL, and its RAPTOR® brand. William Byron will race the eye-catching design – featuring a rugged charcoal base with striking, bright green accents – at the NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 24 and in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7.

The No. 24 RaptorTough.com paint scheme

Axalta completed its acquisition of U-POL, a leading supplier of paint, protective coatings and accessories primarily for the automotive aftermarket, in September. U-POL's portfolio of high-quality automotive refinishing products and accessories includes RAPTOR®, a durable and tough bed liner and protective coating that can be tinted to any color and offers superior protection across a range of different industries from 4x4 customization to large agricultural, earthmoving and construction machinery.

"We are thrilled to be able to use our presence in NASCAR and our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports to highlight U-POL and the RAPTOR brand," Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President, Global Refinish said. "RAPTOR is the industry standard when it comes to bedliners and protective coatings and we are proud to now offer it as part of the Axalta product portfolio and showcase it to race fans. The new paint scheme will look great on track and we hope to see it in victory lane."

Axalta's presence in racing dates back to the early 1990s, headlined by a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Jeff Gordon that launched in 1992. That relationship has continued through nearly three decades with Axalta remaining a primary sponsor for Hendrick Motorsports, while providing paint for all four of the organization's Cup Series teams. Axalta's motorsports involvement has now spread to more than a dozen series across the globe, including Formula 1, MotoGP, IMSA and WEC.

For more information about RAPTOR®, visit raptortough.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

About RAPTOR®

RAPTOR® is a durable protective coating and bed liner that is designed to tolerate the toughest climatic conditions and can be applied to a wide range of substrates from steel, wood, concrete and plaster to plastics and composites. Resistant to common fuels, U.V., scratches and stains, RAPTOR® is available at local paint distributors and auto parts stores, such as O'Reilly, NAPA and AutoZone, and can also be purchased from online retailers like Amazon.

###

Contact

Michael Lane

M +1.610.358.6388

michael.lane@axalta.com

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.