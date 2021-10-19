Ardent Mills Names Heather Dumas Chief People Officer

Dumas to drive integrated programs to support business plans and objectives

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced Heather Dumas has joined the company as its chief people officer. In this role, Dumas will be responsible for all aspects of human resources, people management and internal communications. She is part of Ardent Mills' Senior Leadership Team.

Heather Dumas

"At Ardent Mills, our people are central to our success," said Dan Dye, CEO at Ardent Mills. "Heather, with her wealth of experience across a number of industries and companies, shares our vision for enhancing our people-first, values-based culture and will help build strong collaboration to drive growth for our customers. We are confident she will find new ways to support our people's development and ensure that all team members feel included and supported."

In her role as chief people officer, Dumas will develop and drive integrated programs to support the company's business plans and growth objectives.

"Heather arrives with extensive experience building deep talent pipelines and strong work environments. She is an innovative executive with a profound understanding of business, culture and talent," said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer. "Ardent Mills is only as strong as our people, and we are excited to see her continue to build high-performance, purpose-driven teams and deliver exceptional results."

Dumas comes to Ardent Mills from Air Methods Corporation, where she spent more than five years on the executive team as the chief human resources officer. In this role, she served more than 5,200 teammates in the company's healthcare and tourism businesses. Prior to joining Air Methods Corporation, she served as senior vice president of global human resources and safety at Gates Corporation, where she was responsible for driving global human resources and safety strategies.

"This is a very exciting time to join Ardent Mills. From uncovering new innovations in emerging nutrition, to pioneering long-term sustainability practices, the team members at Ardent Mills are truly at the forefront of driving significant impact and will be for years to come," said Heather Dumas, chief people officer at Ardent Mills. "I'm looking forward to supporting the hard-working team members at the center of this important work and to join a company that shares my passion of putting people first and helping them grow and develop into the best version of themselves."

ABOUT ARDENT MILLS

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 35 flour mills, a specialty bakery, a mix facility, and a quinoa processing plant, all located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelley Kaiser

External Communications Manager, Ardent Mills

Kelley.Kaiser@ardentmills.com

Collin Hurrell

Zeno Group for Ardent Mills

Collin.Hurrell@zenogroup.com

Ardent Mills Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ardent Mills)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardent Mills