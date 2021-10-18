Robert Half Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income was $171 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.713 billion. Net income for the prior year's third quarter was $76 million, or $.67 per share, on revenues of $1.190 billion.

"We once again achieved a record level of both revenues and earnings in the third quarter, exceeding the high end of our guidance, as a result of continued broad-based acceleration in the demand for our staffing and business consulting services," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Our permanent placement and Protiviti operations continued to show very strong results, growing year-over-year revenues by 79% and 56%, respectively. Our temporary and consultant staffing operations also accelerated in the quarter with year-over-year revenue growth of 35%. Overall, our total revenues were 10% higher than the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019. Return on invested capital for the Company was 53% in the third quarter.

"We are proud that our commitment to success has earned us several recent accolades, including the Forbes' World's Best Employers and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies lists for 2021," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EDT. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number to listen to today's conference call is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). The password is "Robert Half."

A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT today and ending at 10:59 p.m. EST on November 20. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 5657603. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website, at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles. Named to FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,712,566



$ 1,189,897



$ 4,691,527



$ 3,804,914

Costs of services 987,239



722,551



2,739,618



2,306,630

















Gross margin 725,327



467,346



1,951,909



1,498,284

















Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) 495,576



390,799



1,406,731



1,240,879

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation

trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (1) 1,759



(26,095)



(38,039)



(34,630)

Amortization of intangible assets 572



334



1,724



1,002

Interest income, net (238)



(202)



(145)



(1,264)

















Income before income taxes 227,658



102,510



581,638



292,297

Provision for income taxes 56,787



26,761



150,956



80,437

















Net income $ 170,871



$ 75,749



$ 430,682



$ 211,860

















Diluted net income per share $ 1.53



$ .67



$ 3.85



$ 1.87

















Shares:













Basic 110,176



112,809



110,816



112,953

Diluted 111,490



113,355



111,954



113,444





(1) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses exclude gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. Under these plans, employees direct the investment of their account balances, and the Company makes cash deposits into an investment trust consistent with these directions. Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations noted above are included in SG&A or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while investment (income) loss is presented separately.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 40,536



$ 47,097

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 23,735



$ 26,121

Capital expenditures

$ 24,797



$ 28,878

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

2,254



1,432







September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 633,719



$ 587,000

Accounts receivable, net

$ 1,005,633



$ 690,259

Total assets

$ 2,931,718



$ 2,563,092

Total current liabilities

$ 1,341,602



$ 1,052,785

Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,316,043



$ 1,194,029



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020, the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include inter-segment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's managed business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these divisions internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.



2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3 SERVICE REVENUES:









































Accountemps $ 490,084



$ 494,582



$ 501,905



$ 498,650



$ 489,884



$ 331,542



$ 351,598



$ 385,000



$ 417,116



$ 453,342



$ 492,558

OfficeTeam 252,633



261,952



267,023



259,147



239,979



136,299



173,685



214,985



220,467



263,192



279,370

Robert Half Technology 182,426



189,461



195,630



198,314



196,652



162,028



161,007



175,730



172,239



194,233



215,500

Robert Half Management Resources 196,003



195,236



200,421



201,097



211,878



165,031



154,917



167,116



183,271



210,550



239,807

Elimination of intersegment revenues (36,519)



(38,519)



(46,518)



(50,883)



(46,273)



(41,514)



(59,816)



(92,393)



(103,818)



(143,036)



(172,534)

Temporary and consultant staffing 1,084,627



1,102,712



1,118,461



1,106,325



1,092,120



753,386



781,391



850,438



889,275



978,281



1,054,701

Permanent placement staffing 131,562



140,894



134,582



126,394



120,489



71,030



87,203



91,387



111,703



143,640



156,444

Protiviti 252,341



272,779



299,089



304,666



294,082



283,910



321,303



362,261



397,402



458,660



501,421

Total $ 1,468,530



$ 1,516,385



$ 1,552,132



$ 1,537,385



$ 1,506,691



$ 1,108,326



$ 1,189,897



$ 1,304,086



$ 1,398,380



$ 1,580,581



$ 1,712,566















































ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income, net and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how the Company evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days, and constant currency exchange rates.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Quarter Ended September 30,

Relationships

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted SERVICE REVENUES:





































Accountemps $ 492,558



$ —



$ 492,558



$ 351,598



$ —



$ 351,598



28.8 %

29.5 %

28.8 %

29.6 % OfficeTeam 279,370



—



279,370



173,685



—



173,685



16.3 %

14.6 %

16.3 %

14.6 % Robert Half Technology 215,500



—



215,500



161,007



—



161,007



12.6 %

13.5 %

12.6 %

13.5 % Robert Half Management Resources 239,807



—



239,807



154,917



—



154,917



14.0 %

13.0 %

14.0 %

13.0 % Elimination of intersegment revenues (172,534)



—



(172,534)



(59,816)



—



(59,816)



(10.1) %

(5.0) %

(10.1) %

(5.0) % Temporary and consultant staffing 1,054,701



—



1,054,701



781,391



—



781,391



61.6 %

65.7 %

61.6 %

65.7 % Permanent placement staffing 156,444



—



156,444



87,203



—



87,203



9.1 %

7.3 %

9.1 %

7.3 % Protiviti 501,421



—



501,421



321,303



—



321,303



29.3 %

27.0 %

29.3 %

27.0 % Total $ 1,712,566



$ —



$ 1,712,566



$ 1,189,897



$ —



$ 1,189,897



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %







































GROSS MARGIN:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 421,419



$ —



$ 421,419



$ 293,318



$ —



$ 293,318



40.0 %

37.5 %

40.0 %

37.5 % Permanent placement staffing 156,170



—



156,170



87,043



—



87,043



99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Protiviti 147,738



(277)



147,461



86,985



3,392



90,377



29.5 %

27.1 %

29.4 %

28.1 % Total $ 725,327



$ (277)



$ 725,050



$ 467,346



$ 3,392



$ 470,738



42.4 %

39.3 %

42.3 %

39.6 %







































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 310,112



$ 1,297



$ 311,409



$ 269,963



$ (20,424)



$ 249,539



29.4 %

34.5 %

29.5 %

31.9 % Permanent placement staffing 124,955



185



125,140



79,194



(2,279)



76,915



79.9 %

90.8 %

80.0 %

88.2 % Protiviti 60,509



—



60,509



41,642



—



41,642



12.1 %

13.0 %

12.1 %

13.0 % Total $ 495,576



$ 1,482



$ 497,058



$ 390,799



$ (22,703)



$ 368,096



28.9 %

32.8 %

29.0 %

30.9 %







































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 111,307



$ (1,297)



$ 110,010



$ 23,355



$ 20,424



$ 43,779



10.6 %

3.0 %

10.4 %

5.6 % Permanent placement staffing 31,215



(185)



31,030



7,849



2,279



10,128



20.0 %

9.0 %

19.8 %

11.6 % Protiviti 87,229



(277)



86,952



45,343



3,392



48,735



17.4 %

14.1 %

17.3 %

15.2 % Total $ 229,751



$ (1,759)



$ 227,992



$ 76,547



$ 26,095



$ 102,642



13.4 %

6.4 %

13.3 %

8.6 % (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts 1,759



(1,759)



—



(26,095)



26,095



—



(0.1) %

2.2 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 572



—



572



334



—



334.0



0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Interest income, net (238)



—



(238)



(202)



—



(202)



0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Income before income taxes $ 227,658



$ —



$ 227,658



$ 102,510



$ —



$ 102,510



13.3 %

8.6 %

13.3 %

8.6 %



(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted SERVICE REVENUES:





































Accountemps $ 1,363,007



$ —



$ 1,363,007



$ 1,173,024



$ —



$ 1,173,024



29.0 %

30.8 %

29.0 %

30.8 % OfficeTeam 763,035



—



763,035



549,963



—



549,963



16.3 %

14.5 %

16.3 %

14.5 % Robert Half Technology 581,905



—



581,905



519,687



—



519,687



12.4 %

13.7 %

12.4 %

13.7 % Robert Half Management Resources 633,685



—



633,685



531,826



—



531,826



13.5 %

14.0 %

13.5 %

14.0 % Elimination of intersegment revenues (419,375)



—



(419,375)



(147,603)



—



(147,603)



(8.9) %

(3.9) %

(8.9) %

(3.9) % Temporary and consultant staffing 2,922,257



—



2,922,257



2,626,897



—



2,626,897



62.3 %

69.0 %

62.3 %

69.0 % Permanent placement staffing 411,788



—



411,788



278,722



—



278,722



8.8 %

7.3 %

8.8 %

7.3 % Protiviti 1,357,482



—



1,357,482



899,295



—



899,295



28.9 %

23.6 %

28.9 %

23.6 % Total $ 4,691,527



$ —



$ 4,691,527



$ 3,804,914



$ —



$ 3,804,914



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %







































GROSS MARGIN:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 1,154,420



$ —



$ 1,154,420



$ 985,616



$ —



$ 985,616



39.5 %

37.5 %

39.5 %

37.5 % Permanent placement staffing 411,122



—



411,122



278,229



—



278,229



99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Protiviti 386,367



5,565



391,932



234,439



6,248



240,687



28.5 %

26.1 %

28.9 %

26.8 % Total $ 1,951,909



$ 5,565



$ 1,957,474



$ 1,498,284



$ 6,248



$ 1,504,532



41.6 %

39.4 %

41.7 %

39.5 %







































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 903,739



$ (29,016)



$ 874,723



$ 845,342



$ (25,659)



$ 819,683



30.9 %

32.2 %

29.9 %

31.2 % Permanent placement staffing 335,316



(3,458)



331,858



260,161



(2,723)



257,438



81.4 %

93.3 %

80.6 %

92.4 % Protiviti 167,676



—



167,676



135,376



—



135,376



12.4 %

15.1 %

12.4 %

15.1 % Total $ 1,406,731



$ (32,474)



$ 1,374,257



$ 1,240,879



$ (28,382)



$ 1,212,497



30.0 %

32.6 %

29.3 %

31.9 %







































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 250,681



$ 29,016



$ 279,697



$ 140,274



$ 25,659



$ 165,933



8.6 %

5.3 %

9.6 %

6.3 % Permanent placement staffing 75,806



3,458



79,264



18,068



2,723



20,791



18.4 %

6.5 %

19.2 %

7.5 % Protiviti 218,691



5,565



224,256



99,063



6,248



105,311



16.1 %

11.0 %

16.5 %

11.7 % Total $ 545,178



$ 38,039



$ 583,217



$ 257,405



$ 34,630



$ 292,035



11.6 %

6.8 %

12.4 %

7.7 % (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (38,039)



38,039



—



(34,630)



34,630



—



0.8 %

0.9 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,724



—



1,724



1,002



—



1,002



0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Interest income, net (145)



—



(145)



(1,264)



—



(1,264)



0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Income before income taxes $ 581,638



$ —



$ 581,638



$ 292,297



$ —



$ 292,297



12.4 %

7.7 %

12.4 %

7.7 %



(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):





Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Income before income taxes

$ 227,658



$ 102,510



$ 581,638



$ 292,297

Interest income, net

(238)



(202)



(145)



(1,264)

Amortization of intangible assets

572



334



1,724



1,002

Combined segment income

$ 227,992



$ 102,642



$ 583,217



$ 292,035



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2020

2021

2020

2021



Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3 Global















































Accountemps

-33.0

-29.9

-22.8

-14.9

36.7

40.1

-32.3

-30.2

-23.1

-14.6

34.4

39.1 OfficeTeam

-48.0

-35.0

-17.0

-8.1

93.1

60.8

-47.8

-35.8

-18.2

-8.7

89.5

60.0 RH Technology

-14.5

-17.7

-11.4

-12.4

19.9

33.8

-14.2

-18.2

-11.9

-12.4

17.9

33.1 RH Management Resources

-15.5

-22.7

-16.9

-13.5

27.6

54.8

-14.8

-23.5

-18.1

-14.3

24.0

53.6 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

7.8

28.6

81.6

124.4

244.5

188.4

7.7

28.2

81.5

127.3

240.9

187.5 Temporary and consultant staffing

-31.7

-30.1

-23.1

-18.6

29.9

35.0

-31.2

-30.7

-23.8

-18.9

27.2

34.0 Permanent placement staffing

-49.6

-35.2

-27.7

-7.3

102.2

79.4

-49.1

-35.7

-28.5

-8.1

96.9

77.7 Total staffing

-33.7

-30.7

-23.6

-17.5

36.1

39.4

-33.2

-31.2

-24.3

-17.8

33.2

38.4 Protiviti

4.1

7.4

18.9

35.1

61.6

56.1

4.5

6.4

17.9

34.7

58.8

55.1 Total

-26.9

-23.3

-15.2

-7.2

42.6

43.9

-26.4

-23.9

-15.9

-7.6

39.7

42.9

















































United States















































Temporary and consultant staffing

-31.7

-31.0

-24.1

-20.3

27.5

35.5

-31.7

-31.3

-23.9

-19.4

27.7

35.5 Permanent placement staffing

-51.6

-37.1

-31.3

-12.4

109.3

85.1

-51.6

-37.3

-31.0

-11.4

109.6

85.1 Total staffing

-33.7

-31.6

-24.8

-19.6

33.6

40.0

-33.7

-31.9

-24.6

-18.6

33.8

40.0 Protiviti

6.4

10.8

22.9

35.5

62.6

53.7

6.3

10.3

23.3

37.1

62.8

53.7 Total

-26.5

-23.3

-15.3

-8.7

41.1

43.8

-26.5

-23.7

-15.0

-7.6

41.3

43.8

















































International















































Temporary and consultant staffing

-31.8

-27.0

-19.3

-12.3

38.6

33.0

-28.9

-28.4

-23.5

-17.0

25.1

29.1 Permanent placement staffing

-45.0

-30.9

-19.3

5.2

87.8

67.3

-43.2

-31.7

-23.0

0.3

70.5

62.1 Total staffing

-33.8

-27.6

-19.3

-10.1

44.8

37.7

-31.1

-28.9

-23.4

-14.8

30.9

33.7 Protiviti

-3.9

-5.0

4.3

33.8

57.6

65.9

-1.5

-8.0

-1.7

26.1

43.5

61.4 Total

-28.4

-23.4

-14.7

-2.0

48.0

44.3

-25.7

-25.0

-19.2

-7.2

33.9

40.1



(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.



Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days, constant currency fluctuations, and certain intercompany adjustments are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021 Accountemps























As Reported

-33.0



-29.9



-22.8



-14.9



36.7



40.1

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.3



-0.1



1.1



0.0



-0.2

Currency Impact

0.8



0.0



-0.2



-0.8



-2.3



-0.8

As Adjusted

-32.3



-30.2



-23.1



-14.6



34.4



39.1

OfficeTeam























As Reported

-48.0



-35.0



-17.0



-8.1



93.1



60.8

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.2



-0.1



1.1



0.0



-0.2

Currency Impact

0.3



-0.6



-1.1



-1.7



-3.6



-0.6

As Adjusted

-47.8



-35.8



-18.2



-8.7



89.5



60.0

Robert Half Technology























As Reported

-14.5



-17.7



-11.4



-12.4



19.9



33.8

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.1

Currency Impact

0.4



-0.3



-0.5



-1.1



-2.0



-0.6

As Adjusted

-14.2



-18.2



-11.9



-12.4



17.9



33.1

Robert Half Management Resources























As Reported

-15.5



-22.7



-16.9



-13.5



27.6



54.8

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.2

Currency Impact

0.8



-0.6



-1.2



-1.9



-3.6



-1.0

As Adjusted

-14.8



-23.5



-18.1



-14.3



24.0



53.6

Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

7.8



28.6



81.6



124.4



244.5



188.4

Billing Days Impact

-0.2



-0.4



-0.1



2.7



0.0



-0.4

Currency Impact

0.1



0.0



0.0



0.2



-3.6



-0.5

As Adjusted

7.7



28.2



81.5



127.3



240.9



187.5

Temporary and consultant staffing























As Reported

-31.7



-30.1



-23.1



-18.6



29.9



35.0

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.3



0.0



1.0



0.0



-0.2

Currency Impact

0.6



-0.3



-0.7



-1.3



-2.7



-0.8

As Adjusted

-31.2



-30.7



-23.8



-18.9



27.2



34.0

Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-49.6



-35.2



-27.7



-7.3



102.2



79.4

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.2

Currency Impact

0.6



-0.3



-0.8



-1.9



-5.3



-1.5

As Adjusted

-49.1



-35.7



-28.5



-8.1



96.9



77.7

Total staffing























As Reported

-33.7



-30.7



-23.6



-17.5



36.1



39.4

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.2

Currency Impact

0.6



-0.3



-0.7



-1.4



-2.9



-0.8

As Adjusted

-33.2



-31.2



-24.3



-17.8



33.2



38.4

Protiviti























As Reported

4.1



7.4



18.9



35.1



61.6



56.1

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.3



0.0



1.6



0.0



-0.3

Currency Impact

0.5



-0.7



-1.0



-2.0



-2.8



-0.7

As Adjusted

4.5



6.4



17.9



34.7



58.8



55.1

Total























As Reported

-26.9



-23.3



-15.2



-7.2



42.6



43.9

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.2

Currency Impact

0.6



-0.4



-0.7



-1.5



-2.9



-0.8

As Adjusted

-26.4



-23.9



-15.9



-7.6



39.7



42.9



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

-31.7



-31.0



-24.1



-20.3



27.5



35.5

Billing Days Impact

0.0



-0.3



0.2



0.9



0.2



0.0

Currency Impact

―



―



―



―



―



―

As Adjusted

-31.7



-31.3



-23.9



-19.4



27.7



35.5



























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-51.6



-37.1



-31.3



-12.4



109.3



85.1

Billing Days Impact

0.0



-0.2



0.3



1.0



0.3



0.0

Currency Impact

―



―



―



―



―



―

As Adjusted

-51.6



-37.3



-31.0



-11.4



109.6



85.1



























Total staffing























As Reported

-33.7



-31.6



-24.8



-19.6



33.6



40.0

Billing Days Impact

0.0



-0.3



0.2



1.0



0.2



0.0

Currency Impact

―



―



―



―



―



―

As Adjusted

-33.7



-31.9



-24.6



-18.6



33.8



40.0



























Protiviti























As Reported

6.4



10.8



22.9



35.5



62.6



53.7

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



-0.5



0.4



1.6



0.2



0.0

Currency Impact

―



―



―



―



―



―

As Adjusted

6.3



10.3



23.3



37.1



62.8



53.7



























Total























As Reported

-26.5



-23.3



-15.3



-8.7



41.1



43.8

Billing Days Impact

0.0



-0.4



0.3



1.1



0.2



0.0

Currency Impact

―



―



―





―



―



―

As Adjusted

-26.5



-23.7



-15.0



-7.6



41.3



43.8



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

-31.8



-27.0



-19.3



-12.3



38.6



33.0

Billing Days Impact

0.0



0.0



-1.0



1.4



-0.8



-0.5

Currency Impact

2.9



-1.4



-3.2



-6.1



-12.7



-3.4

As Adjusted

-28.9



-28.4



-23.5



-17.0



25.1



29.1



























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-45.0



-30.9



-19.3



5.2



87.8



67.3

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



0.0



-1.0



1.7



-1.1



-0.6

Currency Impact

1.9



-0.8



-2.7



-6.6



-16.2



-4.6

As Adjusted

-43.2



-31.7



-23.0



0.3



70.5



62.1



























Total staffing























As Reported

-33.8



-27.6



-19.3



-10.1



44.8



37.7

Billing Days Impact

-0.1



0.0



-1.0



1.5



-0.8



-0.5

Currency Impact

2.8



-1.3



-3.1



-6.2



-13.1



-3.5

As Adjusted

-31.1



-28.9



-23.4



-14.8



30.9



33.7



























Protiviti























As Reported

-3.9



-5.0



4.3



33.8



57.6



65.9

Billing Days Impact

0.0



0.1



-1.4



2.1



-0.8



-0.7

Currency Impact

2.4



-3.1



-4.6



-9.8



-13.3



-3.8

As Adjusted

-1.5



-8.0



-1.7



26.1



43.5



61.4



























Total























As Reported

-28.4



-23.4



-14.7



-2.0



48.0



44.3

Billing Days Impact

0.0



0.1



-1.1



1.6



-0.9



-0.6

Currency Impact

2.7



-1.7



-3.4



-6.8



-13.2



-3.6

As Adjusted

-25.7



-25.0



-19.2



-7.2



33.9



40.1



SOURCE Robert Half