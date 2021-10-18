Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Three Quarters of 2021 Increased by 17.11% Year-on-Year

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first three quarters of 2021.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2021, the electricity sold by the Company's operating power plants in China, on consolidated basis, amounted to 115.188 billion kWh, representing an increase of 10.98% compared to the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2021, the electricity sold by the Company's operating power plants in China, on consolidated basis, reached a total of 323.115 billion kWh, representing an increase of 17.11% over the same period last year. The average on-grid electricity settlement price for the Company's operating power plants in China was RMB417.79 per MWh, representing an increase of 1.28% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2021, the Company's market based electricity sold ratio was 59.99%, representing an increase of 3.05 percentage points over the same period last year.
The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:
1. In the first three quarters, the electricity consumption of the whole society maintained a high level of operation, driving the power generation to increase significantly year-on-year. Among them, the power generation of the power plants in the regions of Chongqing, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Hunan, and Jiangsu increased significantly year-on-year;
2. During the peak summer period, the thermal power load maintained rapid growth, and the Company's thermal power unit utilization hours increased significantly, which further accelerated the Company's year-on-year growth in power generation.
The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:
Region
Electricity Sold
July to
September 2021
Change
January to
September 2021
Change
Heilongjiang Province
3.858
14.30%
10.046
3.52%
Coal-fired
3.576
13.85%
9.088
2.76%
Wind-power
0.252
24.74%
0.860
13.17%
PV
0.030
-6.93%
0.098
-2.89%
Jilin Province
1.828
-38.76%
6.547
-17.15%
Coal-fired
1.501
-43.32%
5.237
-23.59%
Wind-power
0.158
-24.98%
0.825
10.48%
Hydro-power
0.037
158.62%
0.054
-3.02%
PV
0.047
-17.66%
0.186
108.57%
Biomass power
0.085
53.85%
0.244
55.64%
Liaoning Province
5.751
15.39%
14.726
17.05%
Coal-fired
5.647
89.20%
14.291
17.69%
Wind-power
0.060
-9.32%
0.299
7.87%
Hydro-power
0.009
-53.43%
0.022
-44.36%
PV
0.035
-7.14%
0.115
-5.88%
Inner Mongolia
0.114
183.10%
0.355
142.26%
Wind-power
0.114
183.10%
0.355
142.26%
Hebei Province
2.648
-7.98%
8.024
-1.12%
Coal-fired
2.550
-8.37%
7.654
-1.34%
Wind-power
0.072
-10.15%
0.322
2.53%
PV
0.025
82.40%
0.048
11.29%
Gansu Province
2.918
38.90%
10.524
15.79%
Coal-fired
2.335
57.49%
8.674
19.50%
Wind-power
0.583
-5.69%
1.850
1.06%
Ningxia
0.007
6.54%
0.018
-4.69%
PV
0.007
6.54%
0.018
-4.69%
Beijing
2.376
20.91%
6.466
10.23%
Coal-fired
–
–
0.648
3.60%
Combined Cycle
2.376
20.91%
5.818
11.03%
Tianjin
1.835
22.02%
4.716
8.05%
Coal-fired
1.466
30.25%
3.699
11.67%
Combined Cycle
0.366
-0.88%
1.006
-3.33%
PV
0.004
-60.94%
0.011
-2.57%
Shanxi Province
2.430
-11.13%
6.953
-1.14%
Coal-fired
2.159
-15.20%
4.938
-9.18%
Combined Cycle
0.012
532.35%
1.187
-1.23%
Wind-power
0.052
–
0.192
–
PV
0.207
10.81%
0.637
61.40%
Shandong Province
21.956
4.07%
59.848
10.90%
Coal-fired
21.536
3.19%
58.282
9.82%
Wind-power
0.219
138.66%
0.975
96.72%
PV
0.129
-4.84%
0.400
-0.50%
Biomass power
0.073
–
0.192
–
Henan Province
6.012
5.40%
16.719
13.41%
Coal-fired
5.181
-2.19%
13.908
2.95%
Combined Cycle
0.120
-31.39%
0.210
-62.58%
Wind-power
0.704
213.29%
2.582
296.17%
PV
0.006
-9.33%
0.019
-0.30%
Jiangsu Province
11.370
9.01%
31.781
19.74%
Coal-fired
8.683
0.94%
24.022
10.61%
Combined Cycle
1.654
29.73%
4.606
53.33%
Wind-power
0.964
96.07%
2.951
73.43%
PV
0.069
12.45%
0.202
70.89%
Shanghai
5.236
21.33%
15.055
26.97%
Coal-fired
4.810
24.94%
14.000
30.72%
Combined Cycle
0.418
-9.12%
1.031
-9.59%
PV
0.008
37.00%
0.023
279.26%
Chongqing
3.028
44.40%
9.533
53.42%
Coal-fired
2.501
59.62%
7.535
51.66%
Combined Cycle
0.443
-0.25%
1.787
69.71%
Wind-power
0.084
-2.40%
0.211
9.82%
Zhejiang Province
9.450
35.35%
24.289
33.08%
Coal-fired
9.096
35.96%
23.366
32.02%
Combined Cycle
0.339
22.53%
0.880
72.95%
PV
0.016
-0.53%
0.042
-3.28%
Hubei Province
3.780
11.17%
12.146
17.81%
Coal-fired
3.511
11.24%
11.405
18.54%
Wind-power
0.148
33.52%
0.479
16.10%
Hydro-power
0.114
-9.61%
0.245
-4.96%
PV
0.006
1.37%
0.017
-2.56%
Hunan Province
3.547
41.09%
8.553
24.42%
Coal-fired
3.340
44.39%
7.828
28.00%
Wind-power
0.139
6.96%
0.481
5.71%
Hydro-power
0.052
-8.73%
0.207
-23.03%
PV
0.016
13.40%
0.037
5.81%
Jiangxi Province
6.104
1.64%
16.290
11.48%
Coal-fired
5.763
0.34%
15.336
10.69%
Wind-power
0.202
6.27%
0.635
2.54%
PV
0.139
93.44%
0.319
130.92%
Anhui Province
1.463
23.27%
4.240
18.21%
Coal-fired
1.231
20.25%
3.515
7.84%
Wind-power
0.179
96.21%
0.603
152.42%
Hydro-power
0.053
-26.61%
0.122
37.93%
Fujian Province
6.637
10.57%
15.531
26.53%
Coal-fired
6.633
10.57%
15.521
26.54%
PV
0.004
15.03%
0.010
6.72%
Guangdong Province
8.078
11.18%
24.449
44.81%
Coal-fired
7.050
7.91%
21.275
32.04%
Combined Cycle
1.021
40.66%
3.155
319.07%
PV
0.007
8.86%
0.019
8.68%
Guangxi
0.162
-10.62%
0.545
18.52%
Combined Cycle
0.113
-12.44%
0.326
6.38%
Wind-power
0.049
-6.09%
0.219
42.71%
Yunnan Province
0.897
-2.21%
6.223
20.18%
Coal-fired
0.804
1.62%
5.860
24.11%
Wind-power
0.070
-33.11%
0.339
-21.57%
Hydro-power
0.022
7.51%
0.024
-1.14%
Guizhou Province
0.219
196.23%
0.397
71.85%
Wind-power
0.038
-17.49%
0.140
-21.37%
PV
0.182
536.67%
0.258
380.45%
Hainan Province
3.484
14.47%
9.140
0.30%
Coal-fired
3.312
14.55%
8.572
-1.92%
Combined Cycle
0.115
9.62%
0.368
76.14%
Wind-power
0.009
4.71%
0.048
-13.63%
Hydro-power
0.018
121.91%
0.067
163.77%
PV
0.030
-1.48%
0.085
2.56%
Total
115.188
10.98%
323.115
17.11%
For the third quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 18.7% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 2.9 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2021, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 19.9%, representing a decrease of 1.6 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
In the third quarter of 2021, the new generation units put into operation were as follows:
(Unit: MW)
Type
Controlled installed
capacity
Equity-based installed
capacity
Wind-power
583.6
583.6
PV
278
278
Total
861.6
861.6
Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2021.
Based on the above, as of 30 September 2021, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 115,014MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 101,388MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 115,014 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 101,388 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
