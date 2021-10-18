Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Three Quarters of 2021 Increased by 17.11% Year-on-Year

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first three quarters of 2021.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2021, the electricity sold by the Company's operating power plants in China, on consolidated basis, amounted to 115.188 billion kWh, representing an increase of 10.98% compared to the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2021, the electricity sold by the Company's operating power plants in China, on consolidated basis, reached a total of 323.115 billion kWh, representing an increase of 17.11% over the same period last year. The average on-grid electricity settlement price for the Company's operating power plants in China was RMB417.79 per MWh, representing an increase of 1.28% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2021, the Company's market based electricity sold ratio was 59.99%, representing an increase of 3.05 percentage points over the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:

1. In the first three quarters, the electricity consumption of the whole society maintained a high level of operation, driving the power generation to increase significantly year-on-year. Among them, the power generation of the power plants in the regions of Chongqing, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Hunan, and Jiangsu increased significantly year-on-year;

2. During the peak summer period, the thermal power load maintained rapid growth, and the Company's thermal power unit utilization hours increased significantly, which further accelerated the Company's year-on-year growth in power generation.

The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:

Region Electricity Sold July to September 2021 Change January to September 2021 Change Heilongjiang Province 3.858 14.30% 10.046 3.52% Coal-fired 3.576 13.85% 9.088 2.76% Wind-power 0.252 24.74% 0.860 13.17% PV 0.030 -6.93% 0.098 -2.89% Jilin Province 1.828 -38.76% 6.547 -17.15% Coal-fired 1.501 -43.32% 5.237 -23.59% Wind-power 0.158 -24.98% 0.825 10.48% Hydro-power 0.037 158.62% 0.054 -3.02% PV 0.047 -17.66% 0.186 108.57% Biomass power 0.085 53.85% 0.244 55.64% Liaoning Province 5.751 15.39% 14.726 17.05% Coal-fired 5.647 89.20% 14.291 17.69% Wind-power 0.060 -9.32% 0.299 7.87% Hydro-power 0.009 -53.43% 0.022 -44.36% PV 0.035 -7.14% 0.115 -5.88% Inner Mongolia 0.114 183.10% 0.355 142.26% Wind-power 0.114 183.10% 0.355 142.26% Hebei Province 2.648 -7.98% 8.024 -1.12% Coal-fired 2.550 -8.37% 7.654 -1.34% Wind-power 0.072 -10.15% 0.322 2.53% PV 0.025 82.40% 0.048 11.29% Gansu Province 2.918 38.90% 10.524 15.79% Coal-fired 2.335 57.49% 8.674 19.50% Wind-power 0.583 -5.69% 1.850 1.06% Ningxia 0.007 6.54% 0.018 -4.69% PV 0.007 6.54% 0.018 -4.69% Beijing 2.376 20.91% 6.466 10.23% Coal-fired – – 0.648 3.60% Combined Cycle 2.376 20.91% 5.818 11.03% Tianjin 1.835 22.02% 4.716 8.05% Coal-fired 1.466 30.25% 3.699 11.67% Combined Cycle 0.366 -0.88% 1.006 -3.33% PV 0.004 -60.94% 0.011 -2.57% Shanxi Province 2.430 -11.13% 6.953 -1.14% Coal-fired 2.159 -15.20% 4.938 -9.18% Combined Cycle 0.012 532.35% 1.187 -1.23% Wind-power 0.052 – 0.192 – PV 0.207 10.81% 0.637 61.40% Shandong Province 21.956 4.07% 59.848 10.90% Coal-fired 21.536 3.19% 58.282 9.82% Wind-power 0.219 138.66% 0.975 96.72% PV 0.129 -4.84% 0.400 -0.50% Biomass power 0.073 – 0.192 – Henan Province 6.012 5.40% 16.719 13.41% Coal-fired 5.181 -2.19% 13.908 2.95% Combined Cycle 0.120 -31.39% 0.210 -62.58% Wind-power 0.704 213.29% 2.582 296.17% PV 0.006 -9.33% 0.019 -0.30% Jiangsu Province 11.370 9.01% 31.781 19.74% Coal-fired 8.683 0.94% 24.022 10.61% Combined Cycle 1.654 29.73% 4.606 53.33% Wind-power 0.964 96.07% 2.951 73.43% PV 0.069 12.45% 0.202 70.89% Shanghai 5.236 21.33% 15.055 26.97% Coal-fired 4.810 24.94% 14.000 30.72% Combined Cycle 0.418 -9.12% 1.031 -9.59% PV 0.008 37.00% 0.023 279.26% Chongqing 3.028 44.40% 9.533 53.42% Coal-fired 2.501 59.62% 7.535 51.66% Combined Cycle 0.443 -0.25% 1.787 69.71% Wind-power 0.084 -2.40% 0.211 9.82% Zhejiang Province 9.450 35.35% 24.289 33.08% Coal-fired 9.096 35.96% 23.366 32.02% Combined Cycle 0.339 22.53% 0.880 72.95% PV 0.016 -0.53% 0.042 -3.28% Hubei Province 3.780 11.17% 12.146 17.81% Coal-fired 3.511 11.24% 11.405 18.54% Wind-power 0.148 33.52% 0.479 16.10% Hydro-power 0.114 -9.61% 0.245 -4.96% PV 0.006 1.37% 0.017 -2.56% Hunan Province 3.547 41.09% 8.553 24.42% Coal-fired 3.340 44.39% 7.828 28.00% Wind-power 0.139 6.96% 0.481 5.71% Hydro-power 0.052 -8.73% 0.207 -23.03% PV 0.016 13.40% 0.037 5.81% Jiangxi Province 6.104 1.64% 16.290 11.48% Coal-fired 5.763 0.34% 15.336 10.69% Wind-power 0.202 6.27% 0.635 2.54% PV 0.139 93.44% 0.319 130.92% Anhui Province 1.463 23.27% 4.240 18.21% Coal-fired 1.231 20.25% 3.515 7.84% Wind-power 0.179 96.21% 0.603 152.42% Hydro-power 0.053 -26.61% 0.122 37.93% Fujian Province 6.637 10.57% 15.531 26.53% Coal-fired 6.633 10.57% 15.521 26.54% PV 0.004 15.03% 0.010 6.72% Guangdong Province 8.078 11.18% 24.449 44.81% Coal-fired 7.050 7.91% 21.275 32.04% Combined Cycle 1.021 40.66% 3.155 319.07% PV 0.007 8.86% 0.019 8.68% Guangxi 0.162 -10.62% 0.545 18.52% Combined Cycle 0.113 -12.44% 0.326 6.38% Wind-power 0.049 -6.09% 0.219 42.71% Yunnan Province 0.897 -2.21% 6.223 20.18% Coal-fired 0.804 1.62% 5.860 24.11% Wind-power 0.070 -33.11% 0.339 -21.57% Hydro-power 0.022 7.51% 0.024 -1.14% Guizhou Province 0.219 196.23% 0.397 71.85% Wind-power 0.038 -17.49% 0.140 -21.37% PV 0.182 536.67% 0.258 380.45% Hainan Province 3.484 14.47% 9.140 0.30% Coal-fired 3.312 14.55% 8.572 -1.92% Combined Cycle 0.115 9.62% 0.368 76.14% Wind-power 0.009 4.71% 0.048 -13.63% Hydro-power 0.018 121.91% 0.067 163.77% PV 0.030 -1.48% 0.085 2.56% Total 115.188 10.98% 323.115 17.11%

For the third quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 18.7% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 2.9 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2021, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 19.9%, representing a decrease of 1.6 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2021, the new generation units put into operation were as follows:





(Unit: MW) Type Controlled installed capacity Equity-based installed capacity Wind-power 583.6 583.6 PV 278 278 Total 861.6 861.6

Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2021.

Based on the above, as of 30 September 2021, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 115,014MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 101,388MW.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 115,014 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 101,388 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

