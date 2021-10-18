Adjust Makes Cross-Device Advertising Measurable as Connected TV's Growth and Popularity Soars

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As global Connected TV (CTV) engagement increases exponentially year over year — with CTV users in the U.S. estimated to reach 213 million by 2023, per Statista — mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust is expanding its CTV and Over The Top (OTT) offerings to include Connected TV Ad to Mobile Measurement. The new feature gives advertisers a complete view of the user journey from CTV ad view through to mobile app install, providing cross-device insights to help optimize campaigns and drive growth.

Adjust is a global app marketing analytics platform committed to ensuring the highest privacy and performance standards. Adjust's solutions include attribution and measurement, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, as well as automation tools. The company's mission is to make mobile marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the more than 50,000 apps working with Adjust. (PRNewsfoto/Adjust)

"As CTV grows, so does its influence as an advertising medium — transforming what's broadly been thought of as an awareness tool into a key performance channel. It has become essential for marketers and developers to understand CTV's role in the user journey," said Gijsbert Pols, Lead Product Strategist at Adjust. "Adjust is committed to helping apps meet their users where they are, empowering them to serve engaging ads that can be confidently measured and attributed."

The addition of Adjust's CTV to mobile measurement feature brings attribution data for mobile marketers into one place, enabling them to assess the performance of their marketing campaigns across all channels, including CTV and OTT. By leveraging Adjust's multi-touch attribution, marketers can see the full impact of CTV advertising on their overall user acquisition strategy, helping prove ROI.

"Historically, television has been an expensive advertising channel with ROI difficult to prove," Pols added. "However, with holistic CTV measurement, teams with leaner budgets can enter the space and spend efficiently, while also maximizing an innovative new channel."

Based on internal survey data, exploration of CTV advertising is becoming a top priority for mobile advertisers, as ad spend is expected to grow to $27.5 billion by the end of 2025. Adjust's latest feature complements its Connected TV App Measurement solution launched last year. Focused on helping marketers maximize the adoption of their OTT and CTV apps, CTV App Measurement includes integrations for all major CTV platforms including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

Learn more about Adjust's comprehensive CTV and OTT campaign measurement offerings here .

About Adjust

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support.

In 2021, Adjust was acquired by AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP), a leading marketing platform providing developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com.

