LOUIS XIII Introduces The Ultra-Rare Red Decanter N°XIII To The World's Most Exclusive Nightclubs With only 200 N°XIII red decanters available worldwide, the rare N°XIII experience is limited to one decanter per club per night.

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

LOUIS XIII Cognac Introduces N°XIII (Photo Credit: Dan Forbes)

STRICTLY LIMITED

LOUIS XIII cognac is the result of the life achievement of generations of Cellar Masters, blending the finest eaux-de-vie using grapes grown exclusively in Grande Champagne. It is essential for LOUIS XIII to be experienced as a ritual, drop by drop, to reveal a prolonged and evolving expression of flavor, in a single moment of excellence. Customers who want to try their luck by ordering one of the N°XIII Experiences can log on to LOUIS XIII Society* or purchase directly through select nightclubs. A LOUIS XIII Brand Ambassador will contact each of them to organize this unique adventure. The experience is so exclusive that there is greater chance of being accepted on a space mission.

The first N°XIII decanter to arrive in the U.S. will be unveiled on October 15 at OMNIA in Las Vegas. For more information on product availability, contact: kate.nelson@louisxiii-cognac.com.

EXTEND TIME WITH A SPECIAL RITUAL

Time is the raw material of LOUIS XIII, and N°XIII allows us to explore a whole new expression of time. Nightlife is defined by a sense of freedom, pleasure and celebration, all of which are captured and amplified by the N°XIII tasting ritual: a red individually numbered crystal decanter, revealed from under a LED cloche. Six red bespoke crystal glasses on a luminous tray accompany it, standing out from the crowd. Red is the defining color of the experience, capturing the passion, electricity and lifeforce of the night. LOUIS XIII is served using a special cognac pipette, known as the Spear, to prolong the drop–by–drop service ritual. The aromas and notes of the remarkable cognac can then be savored at length. LOUIS XIII fixes its own rhythm in the night.

CRAFTED DECANTER BY HAND

LOUIS XIII has collaborated with Saint–Louis, the oldest glass manufacturer in Europe, to create the striking handmade N°XIII red decanter and red cognac glasses. The vibrant red hue of the glass can only be achieved using a secret process that requires the addition of gold. Saint-Louis' shared passion for tradition, savoir–faire and innovation comes to life in the rare decanters: blown, cut, decorated and engraved by hand, and individually numbered, it is finished with the LOUIS XIII signature dentelle spikes and a palladium neck. Following a N°XIII tasting ritual, clients may leave the nightclub with their N°XIII decanter (if the rules of the club and local legal regulations allow) as a treasured souvenir of the most memorable of nights. The NFC–enabled stopper grants the owner exclusive access to the LOUIS XIII Society and all its membership benefits.

The LOUIS XIIII N°XIII recommended selling price is available upon request.

*The LOUIS XIII Society is a private members club for owners of LOUIS XIII Cognac decanters.

ABOUT LOUIS XIII COGNAC:

Think a century ahead. Each decanter is the life achievement of generations of Cellar Masters. Since its origins in 1874, each generation of Cellar Master selects from our cellars the most precious eaux–de–vie for LOUIS XIII. Today, Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau is setting aside our finest eaux–de–vie as a legacy to his successors for the coming century. LOUIS XIII is an exquisite blend sourced from Grande Champagne, the first cru of the Cognac region. The legendary decanters have been mouth–blown by some of the most skilled master craftsmen for generations. LOUIS XIII features exceptional aromas evoking myrrh, honey, dried roses, plum, honeysuckle, cigar box, leather, figs and passion fruit.

ABOUT SAINT-LOUIS:

Saint-Louis since 1586.

Unrivalled, dense, clear, sonorous and luminous, born of a ball of fire and the breath of man, Saint-Louis crystal vibrates with all the talent inherited from history and extraordinary creative fantasy inspired by current trends. Saint-Louis signs everyday mouthblown and hand-cut crystal lightings, tableware and decoration pieces crafted by master glassblowers and cutters considered to be among the very best in France ("Meilleurs Ouvriers de France").

saint-louis.com

LOUIS XIII Cognac Press contacts:

Andréa Foraison - Global Communication Manager - andrea.foraison@louisxiii-cognac.com

Kate Nelson – Public Relations Manager - kate.nelson@louisxiii-cognac.com

Press page:

http://press.louis-xiii.com/NXIII/

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

LOUIS XIII Cognac Introduces N°XIII (Photo Credit: Benjamin Colombel)

(PRNewsfoto/LOUIS XIII)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LOUIS XIII Cognac