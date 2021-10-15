Globant Launches New Studio To Guide Companies Into The Metaverse

Globant is the first tech services company to create a Studio comprised of specialists in metaverse to help clients reinvent their digital spaces

Globant to host a panel on metaverse impact and opportunities on November 10th at its signature Converge event

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of the Globant Metaverse Studio , which will offer organizations a set of solutions and services to take advantage of the sphere of opportunities provided by this new space.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)

"The metaverse opens new digital spaces where companies can extend their presence, offering and creativity, maximizing customer and employee engagement. These new spaces will open the doors for the reinvention of how existing brands connect with their consumers, as well as the opportunity for a new breed of fully digital ones to grow their business," explained Martín Migoya, Globant CEO & Co-founder.

This new Studio will be able to leverage Globant's expertise on digitalization, media, gaming and blockchain to develop these experiences. Globally, more than 2000 skilled Globers will be working on projects related to the new studio, helping to build the tools, technologies, and strategies that will allow Globant's clients to reinvent themselves and emerge as industry leaders as this evolves.

"The metaverse is the next evolution of our society. Many brands have already been exploring the space and creating innovative experiences but we understand that companies need to have a holistic view into their existence within the metaverse to be successful. We want to help our clients rethink the consumer experience and reinvent their business models for the future," said Matías Rodríguez, VP of Technology of the Metaverse Studio.

To learn more about the metaverse, register to Converge, The Power of Reinvention that will take place virtually on November 10th | 12 PM EST. Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group and also known as The Godmother of Metaverse, Ted Schilowitz, Futurist at Paramount Pictures, and Kasper Weber, Co-Founder & CEO of BeyondCreative, will sit together to discuss the future of the metaverse, what it means for organizations and much more.

About Globant:

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are members of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates

For more information, visit www.globant.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant