Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.58 per Share

Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.  The ex-dividend date is November 30, 2021.  This is the 388th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

[K-DIV] [K-FIN]

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-declares-regular-dividend-of-0-58-per-share-301412223.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.