Old World Industries Announces New Chief Financial Officer And Chief Operations Officer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong legacy and leading presence in the automotive aftermarket, Old World Industries (OWI) announces two new additions to its leadership team – Andy Rusie will now serve as Chief Financial Officer, joining recently hired Warren Marrow who joined OWI as Chief Operations Officer. Family-owned and local to the heart of the Chicago's economy, OWI has experienced consistent growth and success over the past few decades with iconic brands such as PEAK®, BlueDEF® and Final Charge®. The two new hires align with an increased company focus on accelerating growth under the leadership of CEO Greg Noethlich, who joined OWI in April 2021.

Old World Industries, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Old World Industries)

As CFO at OWI, Rusie brings a wealth of financial experience having previously served as CFO for Whole Earth Brands since 2019, where he helped take the company public via a SPAC and completed two strategic acquisitions. Prior to joining Whole Earth Brands, Andy served as VP Corporate Finance and Strategy at Mauser Packaging Solutions and spent most of his career at Mead Johnson Nutrition, holding several finance leadership roles across various corporate functions and global expat leadership roles in China, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe during his tenure.

Morrow joined OWI as COO in August 2021 with a robust history of experience in the manufacturing sector and proven track record of success in manufacturing, distribution, supply chain and process engineering. In his new role, Morrow will focus on strengthening OWI's supply chain and manufacturing processes. Prior to OWI he served in several leadership positions for Champion Laboratories, the most recent as Vice President of Operations.

For more information about Old World Industries, LLC, visit https://www.owi.com.

