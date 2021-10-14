Neuvotion Secures over $1M in Seed Funding to Commercialize Neurostimulation Technology

DARIEN, Conn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvotion, Inc., an early-stage medical device company developing neurostimulation products for the rehabilitation and physical therapy markets, today announced that it has received over $1M in seed funding. The Long Island Angel Network, an organized group of individual angel investors based on Long Island, and the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, a nationally recognized rehabilitation leader, have provided the company with its first equity investment. This seed funding will be used by Neuvotion to expand its team, conduct a multi-site clinical study, and seek FDA clearance for its initial product.

Further, Neuvotion secured exclusive worldwide rights to transformative technology developed by its founder, Chad Bouton, who is a professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health. "I am inspired by the prospect of helping the millions of patients who have experienced a stroke, traumatic injury, or are living with movement impairment, to reach their goals," said Chad Bouton, Founder & CEO of Neuvotion. "We are working to commercialize NeuStim™ and other technologies so they can be used in clinical practice, and ultimately in the home to increase quality of life and independence."

"We have been very impressed with Professor Bouton's work and are pleased to support its commercialization through our seed investment in Neuvotion," said Steve Winick, Managing Director of Topspin Fund and member of the Long Island Angel Network. "As a leading provider of rehabilitation services, we see tremendous clinical potential for Neuvotion's NeuStim technology," added Michael Spigel, PT, MHA, President & CEO of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network. "We look forward to serving as a foundational research partner in Neuvotion's upcoming multi-site clinical study. We feel strongly that this technology can help transform lives for people with spinal cord injuries, strokes and other neurological conditions."

About Neuvotion

Neuvotion (www.neuvotion-inc.com) is an early-stage medical device company developing solutions for facilitating and restoring movement to the millions of patients experiencing impairment from stroke, traumatic injury, and other conditions. Its NeuStim™ technology combines highly targeted neurostimulation and artificial intelligence to make physical and occupational therapy more effective and efficient. Neuvotion is planning a multi-site clinical study to begin next year.

About Long Island Angel Network

The Long Island Angel Network (LIAN; http://www.liangels.net/) is a New York not-for-profit corporation consisting of individual angel investors interested in financing early-stage and emerging growth companies, primarily in technology- and innovation-focused areas. LIAN screeners endeavor to select companies for presentation that they judge likely to be of the greatest interest to members, but the Network does not make investment recommendations; investors' decisions are made individually. LIAN's goal is to back our region's most exciting, promising early-stage growth companies.

About Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network (https://www.goodshepherdrehab.org/), a nationally recognized, not-for-profit rehabilitation leader with more than 70 locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is committed to transforming lives through expertise, innovation, and compassion. Good Shepherd provides an exceptional patient experience for all ages and stages by developing leading-edge solutions, often for complex medical situations; serving as a test site for the newest rehabilitation technologies; and inspiring hope in all we do. Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Good Shepherd also partners with Penn Medicine to provide rehabilitation and specialty services in the greater Philadelphia area and New Jersey through Good Shepherd Penn Partners.

