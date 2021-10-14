Meriplex Acquires Healthcare And Financial Vertical-Focused Managed Services Provider, Reliable IT

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a leader in managed cybersecurity and IT solutions, announces its asset acquisition of managed services provider, Reliable IT. Reliable IT primarily focuses on providing customized managed IT and cybersecurity solutions for the healthcare and financial sector.

"Reliable IT adds a substantial presence in the medical and financial MSP/MSSP space for Meriplex. Not only are they bringing over a large portfolio of healthcare and banking clients, but a deep level of industry specific talent to support the customer's needs," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "As with our other strategic acquisitions, we will work together with key stakeholders on the integration and elevating our go-to market solutions for clients. Together, we will accomplish our goal of becoming the best-in-class national MSP/MSSP that delivers on our promises, invests in our employees, and provides an exceptionally high-level of service to our valued clients."

"Having Reliable IT acquired by Meriplex made perfect sense for our employees and clients," said Bill Willett, CEO of Reliable IT. "Reliable spent 11+ years building a strong company to enhance and enrich the lives of our employees, along with providing 24x7 valuable service to our clients. Merging into Meriplex will allow our employees to continue to grow in a larger company and our clients to continue to receive our best-in-class services along with additional quality solutions provided by Meriplex."

Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring managed services providers across the nation to establish a local physical presence in the region and acquire top talent to support their growing organization. If you are interested in learning more about our M&A process, please reach out to us here.

Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on Linkedin.

Reliable IT is a nationwide Managed Services Provider primarily focused on two verticals: Banking and Healthcare. We work proactively with our clients' executive teams, making sure their IT strategy aligns with their business objectives, as well as promoting best practices in IT, Security and Compliance to enhance growth, mitigate risk, and cut costs. Because of our expertise and specialization in Banking and Healthcare, our clients have peace of mind knowing they can trust us to be a key partner for their business.

