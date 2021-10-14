Digital Realty Makes Strategic Investment In AtlasEdge, A Leading Provider Of Next-Generation Edge Infrastructure In Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has reached an agreement to make a strategic investment in AtlasEdge Data Centres, a European edge data center provider. In conjunction with the investment, Giuliano Di Vitantonio, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Segments at Digital Realty, will join AtlasEdge as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2022.

AtlasEdge delivers seamless, localized and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure through an extensive network of more than 100 facilities across Europe located close to consumer and enterprise end users, at the edge of the last-mile network. The company aims to serve the growing demand from cloud providers, streaming services and enterprises for high-performance, scalable and secure facilities through which they can distribute low-latency applications and services such as 5G, gaming and IoT.

AtlasEdge is an ideal partner for Digital Realty's edge strategy, given the unique last-mile network reach of AtlasEdge's assets in addition to their highly distributed reach across Europe. As interconnection and other data center solutions move towards the edge, Digital Realty's expertise in designing and operating solutions at scale enhances the value of partnerships for both parties.

"AtlasEdge is quickly becoming a key partner to businesses across Europe, and we are pleased to partner with them to meet the needs of this important region, and to advance our edge strategy as the market develops," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "Our global edge strategy includes partnering with key players around the world, and we are excited for AtlasEdge to accompany us on the journey with their unique assets and strong market position. We are also pleased that Giuliano, who has been a key contributor to our global strategy, will lead AtlasEdge's promising growth trajectory going forward."

Mr. Di Vitantonio added, "It has been a privilege to help develop and strengthen Digital Realty's customer relationships and industry-leading innovation, and I'm excited to continue working alongside the company, leveraging its unparalleled data center expertise to fuel AtlasEdge's growth."

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the year.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AtlasEdge

AtlasEdge is a European edge data centre business with a mission to create Europe's leading edge platform, delivering seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to customers. Formed through a joint investment by Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies and DigitalBridge, a leading global investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure, AtlasEdge already has an expanding portfolio of more than 100 sites across the continent, providing proximity to the core network that is critical for the technology of tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.atlasedge.com.

