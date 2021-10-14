CarParts.com Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

CarParts.com, Inc. CEO Lev Peker and CFO/COO David Meniane will host the conference call live via an audio webcast on the Company's website per the link below, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: www.carparts.com/investor/news-events

To listen to the live call, please click the link above to access the webcast at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to register your name and organization. The audio webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.

If you are unable to join via the webcast, you may dial in to the call at 833-649-1138 (domestic) or 918-922-3112 (international) using access code 2096365. A telephone replay will also be available on the same day through November 16, 2021 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using access code 2096365.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

