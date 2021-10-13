Rush Street Interactive Is Shortlisted As 'Casino Operator of the Year' Among Other 'best of' Categories at the SBC Awards North America 2021

Rush Street Interactive Is Shortlisted As 'Casino Operator of the Year' Among Other 'best of' Categories at the SBC Awards North America 2021 RSI also Nominated as 'Social Operator of the Year' & 'Leader of the Year' in Prestigious Recognition by Online Gaming Peers

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse online casino and sportsbook brands, today announced that it has been named to the shortlist of nominees across a broad spectrum of categories for the SBC Awards North America 2021. RSI is included in three 'best of' categories including 'Casino Operator of the Year', 'Social Operator of the Year' and 'Leader of the Year.'

RSI is honored by this recognition by SBC as these awards are acknowledging and rewarding the expertise and innovation of North America's leading operators, in this fast growing, high-tech industry, who have exhibited excellence in the past year.

"We feel honored to be shortlisted by the well-respected SBC Gaming media group, especially since their hand-selected judges, who represent the cream of the crop in the industry, recognized the quality of our business in multiple categories," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. "We are extremely proud of the nomination for our social casino, which highlights how RSI takes pride in developing and offering our players a high-quality experience."

RSI develops its own social casino software in-house and is the only social gaming operator to offer slots, live dealer table games and even a social sportsbook. It provides players with hundreds of titles from twenty game studios, including top games from many land based casino floors.

"I'm appreciative to be shortlisted in the "Leader of the Year" category but these recognitions really salute the talents of our entire interactive team. It is their dedication and passion to continually advance the quality of our product, operations and overall customer experience that drives our innovation," added Schwartz.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on December 2, 2021, in front of an audience of 500 senior executives from some of the industry's most successful companies.

The SBC Awards North America ceremony is on the final evening of SBC Summit North America, the biggest conference and trade show for the sports betting and iGaming industries in the US and Canada, which takes place at Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey on November 30 – December 2.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive